Latest: Police launch manhunt for 'person or persons' after several die in Stockholm truck crash

What we know so far:

A truck has crashed into people in the shopping district of Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm;

The truck was deliberately driven into crowds of shoppers, security sources have told media;

Reports of several people killed, but no police confirmation;

The country's intelligence service said there was "a large number of injured";

Shots have also been heard in a separate incident 20 minutes walk from truck crash;

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says everything indicates the truck crash is "a terror attack";

Nobody has been arrested;

The truck had been hijacked from Swedish beermaker Spendrups earlier;

Update 5.15pm: Police have issued an image of a man they want to trace in connection with the truck crash in a busy shopping district in the centre of the Swedish capital.

Swedish Police are looking for this man.

Despite earlier reports and pictures on social media, a police spokesman said there had been no arrests, adding: "For the moment police are searching for a person or persons."

At a press conference national police commissioner Dan Eliasson said: "A truck was driven into Ahlen's department store on Drottninggatan. There are many people injured. We can't confirm numbers of injuries or deaths at this press conference. The medical authorities will confirm that."

"We have no contact with the person or persons who drove the truck," he added.

Senior police officer Mats Lofving said: "We don't know whether this incident is isolated or whether we can expect more.

"We have police positioned at several strategic places with a particular risk threat."

Mr Lofving showed pictures of the man they want to speak to, urging anyone with information to get in touch and saying: "For us it's important to get in touch with this person."

Update 4.15pm: Stockholm journalist Emma Lofgren says it happened in a very busy area.

She said: "It is in the main shopping area of Stockholm, it is also an area where there are a lot of offices, so there would have been a lot of people walking around.

"It is also quite close to the main subway station."

Vu Ly, a 24-year-old student living in Stockholm, witnessed the incident.

He said "it was very intense", and "people were going crazy".

The student, originally from Vietnam, compared the scene to last month's attack in Westminster, adding: "I've never witnessed anything like that with my naked eyes, it was terrible."

Update 4pm: Annevi Peterson described people lying dead and injured in the street with blood everywhere.

"I heard the noise, I heard the screams, I saw the people," she told BBC News.

"There was, just outside the store, there was a dead dog, the owner screaming, there was a lady lying with a severed foot.

"There was blood everywhere, there were bodies on the ground everywhere.

"There was a sense of panic, people standing by their loved ones but also people running away."

Update 3.55pm: Eyewitness Serwan Saleme told Sky News: "There was a lot of cars, people were very confused.

"People were everywhere and they (the police) were shouting at people to stay away from the roads.

"All the major stations are closed right now. There is a lot of chaos going on right now. Everyone is shocked."

John Backvid was on the scene moments after the attack before emergency services arrived.

"Some people were on the ground doing CPR," he told BBC News.

"The first thing I felt was a bit of smoke in the air.

"I saw a gathering of people and the car on fire - it was deep in the store and the store fire alarm was on. It was quite chaotic."

Update 3.40pm: One eyewitness, who works on the sixth floor of an office building 100 metres from Ahlens, filmed people running from the scene.

Mikael Anttila, a 49-year-old portfolio manager at bank SEB, told the Press Association he saw several hundred people gathered on the street close to the shop, before they all started running "suddenly ... like ants".

"Then a lot of police started coming. Heavy weapons, civilian police, etcetera," he said.

Arash Pendari was in an office overlooking Drottninggatan when he realised panic was unfolding in the street below.

The 34-year-old said: "Some of my co-workers heard something outside and I started moving towards the window. I followed them towards the window and I saw a crowd of people moving away from the shopping centre, quickly running.

"Security were there and police were there quickly moving everybody away from the area.

"Then we started looking out and saw the fire trucks coming, the police cars coming, people driving out of the area quickly, honking and so on."

He added that the surrounding shops were evacuated shortly afterwards and he was told to stay in the office.

Update 3.30pm: Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that at least five people had been killed but police could not immediately confirm.

The Aftonbladet newspaper reported that the truck had been hijacked from Swedish beermaker Spendrups earlier today.

The lorry ploughed into the Ahlens department store which is part of a country-wide chain.

Witness Jan Granroth told Aftonbladet that "we stood inside a shoe store and heard something ... and then people started to scream." He said: "I looked out of the store and saw a big truck."

Another witness quoted by the paper said: "When I came out I saw a lorry standing there, with smoke coming from it, and there were loads of bits of cars and broken flower pots along the street."

Another witness said: "People are lying mowed down along the whole route. CPR is being given and rubbish bags are being used to cover the lifeless bodies."

British national Itay Lotem was nearby when the lorry ploughed into pedestrians in the centre of the city.

"I was sitting in a cafe, I just suddenly saw people coming in and talking about a lorry that had driven into people," he told BBC News.

"I walked out and there were many people in that street, it's a pedestrian street.

"Very quickly police cordoned everything off."

Office worker JP Hanson described the scene as mayhem and said his building has been put into lockdown.

"Right now, inside here we have maybe 40 people," he told BBC News.

"The mood is quite positive, obviously people are afraid - but I would say it's a strong mood."

Update 3.17pm: At least five people are dead and many more injured after a terror attack which saw a hijacked lorry plough into pedestrians in Stockholm.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said it appeared the crash was "a terror attack" and the country's intelligence service said there was "a large number of injured".

Mr Lofven said a suspect had been arrested in connection with the attack.

Irish people in Stockholm are being advised to stay in a safe place indoors.

The Irish Embassy in the city says its monitoring the ongoing situation.

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact the embassy locally or the Department of Foreign Affairs on Dublin 408 2000.

Update 3.05pm: Media reports say that shots were heard in a separate incident in an area a 20-minute walk away from where the truck crash happened.

Blood stains were visible on the streets along with bodies covered in blankets in the aftermath of the incident.

Horribly scenes from attack on #Stockholm



Stop crazy attacks on innocent people!



we stand with you #stockholm

Paramedics could also be seen tending to the injured near the lorry, which was embedded in the corner of a shopping mall with its cab burning.

Update 3pm: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has said everything indicates that the Stockholm truck crash is "a terror attack".

Local journalist Peter Wolodarski has said the truck was crashed into the Olens department store in the city.

Pools of blood were visible on the street along with bodies covered in blankets.

Paramedics could also be seen tending to the injured near the truck.

Jan Granroth told Aftonbladet: "We stood inside a shoe store and heard something ... and then people started to scream.

"I looked out of the store and saw a big truck."

Update 2.45pm: Pictures on social media showed the lorry had crashed into the corner of Mall with its cab on fire.

Media reports say that security sources believe the truck crash was deliberate.

The crash is close to the scene of a terror attack in 2010 when Taimour Abdulwahab, a Swedish citizen who lived in Luton, England, blew himself up.

The terrorist, who police concluded acted alone, died on December 11 2010 in the Bryggargatan area. No-one else was killed.

Abdulwahab rigged an Audi car with explosives in the hope that the blast would drive people to Drottninggatan, a busy shopping street, where he was waiting to set off two more devices strapped to his chest and back.

The car bomb never went off and, after setting fire to the Audi, he was unable to detonate the other two explosives as planned.

He made his way down a side street off Drottninggatan and, in an apparent attempt to fix the faulty trigger up his sleeve, set off the bomb on the front of his body, killing only himself.

An Aftonbladet reporter on the scene said police suspected the crash was terror related.

At least two people have been killed in the Stockholm truck crash and shots have been fired, Swedish radio reported.

Earlier: A number of people have also been injured after the truck was driven into crowds in Stockholm, police and eyewitnesses said.

Police said a number of people had been hurt in the incident, which comes after trucks were used in terror attacks in Nice and Berlin last year.

The incident was in Drottninggatan, in a shopping district in the centre of the Swedish capital.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet quoted a witness saying they saw hundreds of people running for their lives near the Ahlens mall

Another witness told the newspaper that the out-of-control truck ran over at least two people.