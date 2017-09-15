Latest: Police confirm London explosion is terrorist attack

Update 10.21am An explosion on a packed Tube train in Parsons Green, west London, is being treated as a terrorist incident, Scotland Yard said.

Scotland Yard has declared a terrorist incident after a blast sent a "fireball" and a "wall of flame" through a packed London Underground train.

Prime Minister Theresa May is to chair a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergencies committee this afternoon to discuss the terrorist incident at Parsons Green.

The PM said: "My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and the emergency services who, once again, are responding swiftly and bravely to a suspected terrorist incident."

Work colleague was on district line train at Parsons Green when bag exploded #london pic.twitter.com/1yXOsFVAJ1 — Andy Webb (@andyjohnw) September 15, 2017

Earlier: Emergency services were called to a London Underground station after reports of an explosion on a train.

Pictures appeared to show an explosion in a bucket towards the rear of a train.

The incident occurred at Parsons Green Tube station on Friday morning.

A metro.co.uk reporter said passengers suffered facial burns.

The Metropolitan Police said: "We are aware of an incident at Parsons Green Tube station. Officers are in attendance."

British Transport Police said: "We're aware of an incident at Parsons Green station. Officers are at the scene. The station is closed."

Transport for London said it is "investigating an incident at Parsons Green" and urged customers travelling between Wimbledon and Earls Court to use alternative routes.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We are on scene alongside the Metropolitan Police at Parsons Green."

London Fire Brigade said they were called to the incident at 8.21am on Friday.

Media technology consultant Richard Aylmer-Hall, 53, was sitting on the District Line train bound for central London when panic unfolded at around 8.20am.

He said he saw several people injured, having apparently been trampled as they tried to escape.

He told the Press Association: "I was blissfully reading my paper and listening to a podcast and suddenly the whole world charged past me down the platform, down the Tube.

"I was on the Tube, we had just stopped at Parsons Green, I was on my way up from Wimbledon towards Paddington and suddenly there was panic, lots of people shouting, screaming, lots of screaming.

"There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off.

"It was an absolutely packed, rush-hour District Line train from Wimbledon to Edgware Road.

"I saw crying women, there was lots of shouting and screaming, there was a bit of a crush on the stairs going down to the streets.

"Some people got pushed over and trampled on, I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews.

"Since then, every emergency vehicle in London has gone past me, fire engines, ambulances, every type of police vehicle."

Mr Aylmer-Hall added: "I don't think anyone was hurt by the actual device or whatever it was."

Natasha Wills, of London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.20am to reports of an incident at Parsons Green underground station.

"We have sent multiple resources to the scene including single responders in cars, ambulance crews, incident response officers and our hazardous area response team, with the first of our medics arriving in under five minutes.

"Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries. More information will follow when we have it."

Photo of "bomb" used in #London tube-attack.



Looks like UK has reached the "low-tier jihad"-level. pic.twitter.com/A7B3jwcKS3 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 15, 2017

BBC correspondent Riz Lateef, who was at the station travelling to work, said there was "panic as people rushed from the train, hearing what appeared to be an explosion.

"People were left with cuts and grazes from trying to flee the scene. There was lots of panic."

One passenger, named only as Lucas, told BBC 5 live: "I heard a really loud explosion - when I looked back there appeared to be a bag but I don't know if it's associated with it.

"I saw people with minor injuries, burnings to the face, arms, legs, multiple casualties in that way.

"People were helping each other."

Transport for London said Tube services were suspended between Edgware Road and Wimbledon.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: "Police were called at approximately 8.20am to Parsons Green Underground Station following reports of an incident on a Tube train.

"Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and British Transport Police are in attendance along with the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service.

"We would advise people to avoid the area."

Another witness, Sham, said he saw a man with blood all over his face.

"There were loads of people crying and shaking," he told 5 live.

"There were a lot of people limping and covered in blood.

"One guy I saw, his face was covered in blood - I've never seen anything like it."

Mick Cash, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, said: "The incident shows once again that Tube staff are the first responders in emergency situations and the clear need for safety and security to remain the number one priority and for the resources and staffing to be in place to deal with all eventualities."

Counter terrorism detectives are now on the scene at #ParsonsGreen #LondonUnderground pic.twitter.com/Pxn1Iy1Ym1 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 15, 2017

Downing Street said Prime Minister Theresa May was "receiving regular updates" on the situation at Parsons Green.

Chris Wildish, who was on the train, said he saw a "device" in the last carriage.

"It was a white bucket, a builder's bucket, in a white Aldi bag or Lidl bag," he told 5live.

"Flames were still coming out of it when I saw it and had a lot of wires hanging out of it - I can only assume it was done on purpose.

"It was standing against the door of the rear-most carriage."

"Mass shouting and screaming... a lady said she'd seen a bag go off" says witness #LondonUnderground #Parsonsgreen pic.twitter.com/zKLxdfvzme — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 15, 2017

Passengers on the train behind the affected Tube witnessed terrified passengers sprinting away up the tracks.

They were then held in their train for over an hour before being evacuated on to the tracks themselves.

Nicole Linnell, 29, who works for a fashion label, said: "We saw people running down the tracks. About 30 or 40 people.

"They were running down the tracks outside our train.

"It was absolutely terrifying. Running on the tracks is the last thing you want to do so we were like 'What's going on?'

"After about an hour we were evacuated off the train on to the tracks. About 10 to 15 people at a time."

Until the facts are established, lets not speculate on #ParsonsGreen but instead remain calm & #Vigilant on other #LondonUnderground routes — Douglas Cramphorn (@Doug_Cramphorn) September 15, 2017

Melanie Heyside had been at a gym nearby and intended to get on a District Line train to go to work.

She told Sky News: "I just was about to open the doors to leave the studio and then all of a sudden Swat cars completely stormed and blocked the street and police jumped out with their armour and were telling people to 'move, to move'.

"So I was inside with a group of other people and we weren't really sure what to do."

She said they were told to leave the area, which she added was populated by schoolchildren and others going to work, as quickly as possible.