Latest: Passengers feared dead after bus crash in Germany

Update 10.20am: A number of people are feared dead after a coach went up in flames when it crashed into a truck in southern Germany, injuring 31 people and leaving 17 others unaccounted for, police said.

Spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein said police were "afraid that people may have died in the accident" near Muenchberg in Bavaria on Monday morning.

She added that several people were severely injured in the crash. Two drivers and 46 people and were on the bus.

Rescue workers stand beside burnt-out coach on the motorway A9 near Muenchberg, southeastern Germany, Monday, July 3, 2017 after a bus crashed into a truck and caught fire.. AP.

German news channel n-tv showed images of the bus, which was burned down to a black, smoking skeleton.

Several helicopters and ambulances were on the scene to rescue the injured and the A9 motorway was closed in both directions because of the accident.

Ms Brandenstein said the bus crashed into the truck at the end of a traffic jam.

She had no information about what happened to the truck driver or who was on the bus and where it came from.

