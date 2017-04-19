LATEST: Parliament clears way for general election on June 8

UPDATE 2.45pm: Britain will go to the polls on June 8, after MPs cleared the way for an early general election.

Theresa May easily cleared the hurdle needed under the Fixed Term Parliament Act to bring the poll forward from the scheduled date of 2020.

With the Prime Minister needing the support of 434 MPs - two thirds of all seats in the House of Commons - some 522 voted for the early election, with just 13 against.

UPDATE 1.40pm: Theresa May has promised to deliver "a strong economy, strong defence and strong, stable leadership" if Conservatives win the snap election.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons shortly before MPs vote on her plans for a June 8 poll, Mrs May denounced her Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn as "not fit to lead".

But Mr Corbyn told MPs Mrs May could not be trusted, after u-turning on her promise not to call an early election and accused her of running scared of TV debates during the campaign.

Mrs May told MPs: "There are three things a country needs, a strong economy, strong defence and strong, stable leadership.

"That is what our plans for Brexit and our plan for Britain will deliver, and that is what the Conservative Party will be offering at this election.

"We will be out there fighting for every vote, whereas (Mr Corbyn) would bankrupt our economy, weaken our defences and is simply not fit to lead."

Mr Corbyn retorted: "We welcome the general election but this is a Prime Minister who promised there wouldn't be one, a Prime Minister who cannot be trusted.

"She says it's about leadership, yet is refusing to defend her record in television debates and it's not hard to see why.

"The Prime Minister says we have a stronger economy, yet she can't explain why people's wages are lower today than they were 10 years ago or why more households are in debt, six million people earning less than the minimum wage, child poverty is up, pensioner poverty is up.

"Why are so many people getting poorer?"

In a preview of her election strategy, Mrs May said: "I will be taking out to the country in this campaign a proud record of a Conservative government.

"A stronger economy, an economy with the deficit nearly two-thirds down, with 30 million people with a tax cut, four million people taken out of income tax altogether, record levels of employment and £1,250 more a year for pensioners.

"That's a record we can be proud of."

But Mr Corbyn shot back: "If she's so proud of her record, why won't she debate it?"

He challenged Mrs May about the Government's failure to eliminate the deficit.

"Austerity has failed," he said.

The Prime Minister said Labour's economic policies would mean it is "ordinary working people who pay the price".

"They pay it with their taxes, they pay it with their jobs, they pay it with their children's futures."

The Labour leader pointed to what he said was the Conservative record of broken manifesto pledges since coming to power in 2015.

"Over the last seven years the Tories have broken every promise on living standards, the deficit, debt, the National Health Service and schools funding. Why should anyone believe a word they say over the next seven weeks?" he said.

Mrs May said all Labour had to offer the country was "bankruptcy and chaos" while a Conservative victory would strengthen her hand in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.

"Every vote for the Conservatives will make it harder to stop me from getting the job done. Every vote for the Conservatives will make me stronger when I negotiate for Britain with the European Union," she said.

EARLIER: Theresa May faced shouts of "frit" and "answer the questions" as Jeremy Corbyn challenged her to take part in televised election debates.

Labour leader Mr Corbyn also questioned "why anyone should believe a word they say" over the next seven weeks before the general election given the Conservatives have "broken every promise" in the last seven years.

Mrs May insisted she will be out campaigning and promoting the Government's record to voters as well as her plans to "make Brexit a success and build a stronger Britain for the future".

Several Labour MPs shouted criticism at the Prime Minister as Mr Corbyn raised Mrs May's refusal to take part in televised debates ahead of the June 8 vote.

Mrs May replied: "First of all I'd point out that I have been answering your questions and debating these matters every Wednesday that Parliament has been sitting since I became Prime Minister."

Mr Corbyn used Prime Minister's Questions to attack the Government's record on the NHS, schools funding, child poverty, and the Conservative Party's 2010 promise to eradicate the deficit by 2015.

He went on: "In 2015, they promised to eradicate the deficit by 2020. Austerity has failed.

"So does the Prime Minister know which year the deficit will now be eradicated?"

Mrs May replied: "I know it's taken you a little time to get the hang of these Prime Minister's Questions but I have to say to you that week in, week out you stand up and ask me questions and I respond to those questions."

Speaker John Bercow had to intervene as the shouts from the Labour benches intensified.

Mrs May added: "A stronger economy with a deficit two-thirds down, but people will have a real choice at this election.

"They will have a choice between a Conservative Government that has shown we can build a stronger economy and a Labour Party whose economic policy would bankrupt this country."