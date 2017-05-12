LATEST: Pakistan bomb death toll rises to 25

UPDATE 12.30: Pakistani police have raised the death toll from a huge bombing in the country's south-western Baluchistan province to 25.

A powerful bomb struck in the town of Mastung on Friday, targeting the convoy of the deputy leader of the senate, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who was lightly wounded in the attack.

Local government official Munir Raisani said that along with the 25 killed, more than 30 people, including some policemen, were wounded in the attack.

He said Mr Haideri is in a stable condition at a hospital in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Local TV stations broadcast footage showing Mr Haideri's badly damaged car.

From the hospital, the lawmaker told Pakistani Dunya news channel that he saw several bodies at the scene of the blast.

Mr Haider's extremist and pro-Taliban Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party is headed by Fazlur Rehman, who is known for his anti-US stance.

Earlier: A bomb attack in south-western Pakistan has killed 15 people and wounded up to 35 others, including the deputy leader of the country's senate, police said.

Earlier, officials reported that Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was lightly wounded along with several others when a powerful roadside bomb struck his convoy in the town of Mastung, in Baluchistan province, on Friday.

Later, senior police officer Abdul Razzaq Cheema said 15 people were killed in the attack and another 35 were wounded.

He said at least one police officer was among those killed in the bombing.

The victims have been taken to hospital. Several were reported to be in critical condition.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

AP