Latest: One person dead following Finland stabbing incident

Update 5pm: One person has died in the stabbing incident in western Finland, according to reports.

Earlier Police in Finland have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.

Broadcaster YLE said several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.

A picture taken with a smart phone shows the Market Square in Turku. Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images

On Twitter, police urged people to avoid that part of Turku.

Several persons stabbed in central Turku. Police has shot at suspected perpetrator. One person is apprehendee — L-S poliisi (@L_S_poliisi) August 18, 2017

The police is searching for possible more perpetrators in Turku. People are asked to leave and avoid the center of Turku. — L-S poliisi (@L_S_poliisi) August 18, 2017

One person has been "apprehended," Finnish police said, adding "several people had been stabbed".

The victims' conditions have not been revealed.

A video grab taken from Twitter shows officials standing in a street in the Finnish city of Turku where several people were stabbed. Photo: JUHA RIIHIMAKI/AFP/Getty Images

The tabloid Ilta-Sanomat said six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with a buggy was attacked by a man with a large knife.

A search for potential suspects is ongoing.

Persons who have information regarding happenings in Turku, can call the numbers +358 503499187 or +358 50 3268089 — L-S poliisi (@L_S_poliisi) August 18, 2017

Finnish police patrols in Central Helsinki. Photo: LINDA MANNER/AFP/Getty Images

The Irish embassy in Finland say there are no reports of Irish people being caught up in the incident.

Anyone with concerns is being advised to call the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin.

A policeman patrols in Central Helsinki. Photo: LINDA MANNER/AFP/Getty Images)

Prime minister Juha Sipila said the government is closely monitoring the ongoing police operation and will hold an emergency meeting later.

A news conference is planned for 7pm local time (5pm Irish time) in Turku.