Latest: One dead, seven others (including gunman) injured in American church shooting

Back to World Home

Update 7.02pm: Police have confirmed the death of one woman in a mass casualty shooting in a church in Tennessee, America.

According to police, the woman was found dead in the parking lot while six others were shot.

The gunman was also injured.

Update 6.44pm: Eight people, including the shooter, were injured in an American church shooting, according to Nashville Fire Department.

Those not injured in the "mass casualty situation" and are now in a safe location, while the area has been closed for investigation.

All of the wounded except for one are more than 60-years-old, according to officials.

According to police, one victim was "pistol whipped".

Earlier: At least six people are reported to have been injured in a church shooting in Antioch, Tennessee, according to local reports.

It is reported that police are at the scene of the shooting in Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Tennessean.com are reporting that police received calls describing multiple shots fired at around 11.15am local time.

Photo: Twitter/Nashville Police Department

The same website claimed Joseph Pleasant, a spokesman for Nashville Fire Department, said six to eight people were injured and are being transported to a local medical centre.

The severity of the injuries is not known.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World