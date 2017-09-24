Latest: One dead, seven others (including gunman) injured in American church shooting

Update 7.02pm: Police have confirmed the death of one woman in a mass casualty shooting in a church in Tennessee, America.

According to police, the woman was found dead in the parking lot while six others were shot.

The gunman was also injured.

Gunman opens fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel on Pin Hook Road. 1 woman dead in parking lot...6 other innocents shot... pic.twitter.com/yuwjfGPjXs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

Update 6.44pm: Eight people, including the shooter, were injured in an American church shooting, according to Nashville Fire Department.

Those not injured in the "mass casualty situation" and are now in a safe location, while the area has been closed for investigation.

All of the wounded except for one are more than 60-years-old, according to officials.

Medical personnel are treating 8 wounded church goers shot at Burnett’s Chapel Church of Christ. Shooter among wounded. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 24, 2017

According to police, one victim was "pistol whipped".

Gunman wounded and at hospital. 1 other victim pistol whipped and at hospital. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

Earlier: At least six people are reported to have been injured in a church shooting in Antioch, Tennessee, according to local reports.

It is reported that police are at the scene of the shooting in Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Tennessean.com are reporting that police received calls describing multiple shots fired at around 11.15am local time.

Photo: Twitter/Nashville Police Department

The same website claimed Joseph Pleasant, a spokesman for Nashville Fire Department, said six to eight people were injured and are being transported to a local medical centre.

The severity of the injuries is not known.