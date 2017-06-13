Latest: No apparent political or religious motive behind Munich shooting

Update:Police in the German city of Munich says there appears to be no political or religious motive behind a shooting this morning.

Several people - including a police woman - have been injured in the incident at a railway station near the city.

Police say a handgun was used and one person has been arrested.

Police block a street near a subway station in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

Earlier: Several people were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting early on Tuesday at a Munich underground station, police in Germany said.

Munich police said in a tweet that the policewoman's injuries were serious, and the suspect was in custody.

The shooting occurred during a morning police check at the Unterfohring underground station, Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said.

He had no further details, but Munich's Merkur newspaper reported witnesses said the suspect took a police officer's pistol and shot her, and also injured others at the scene.

Mr Riehlein said the area has been secured and that there was no danger to the wider public.

AP