Latest: More than 20 people killed and 30 wounded in Texas church shooting

Update 8.11pm: A gunman has killed more than 20 people and injured about 30 in a shooting rampage at a Baptist church in Texas.

Emergency personnel respond to a fatal shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (KSAT via AP)

US President Donald Trump said he was monitoring the situation from his visit to Japan.

Local law enforcement and FBI are at the scene.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the man walked into the church and opened fire on the congregation. The gunman was later "taken down" and killed, he said.

Emergency services rushed to the church and local media showed helicopters airlifting victims to nearby hospitals.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the attack an "evil act".

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

The Republican governor has also promised "more details" from the state's Department of Public Safety shortly.

Earlier: Local media are reporting several people have been shot dead at a church in southern Texas.

Police have told local media outlet Ksat.com that the gunman is now dead. Police said there were "multiple victims", but did not say how many.

A witness says up to about 20 shots were fired at the church in Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles east of San Antonio.

A witness reported seeing a man walk into First Baptist Church and began shooting around 11.30am.