Latest: Missing teenager located in hospital as Manchester holds vigil for victims

Latest: Scottish teenager Laura MacIntyre, who was reported missing after the Manchester terror attack, is being treated in hospital for serious injuries, family friend and SNP candidate Angus MacNeil has said.

Police have said an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in the Manchester Arena at around 10.35pm last night was a terror attack.

22 people, including many children, were killed and 59 people, including 12 under the age of 16, were taken to hospital after the blast. An additional 60 people were treated at the scene.

The attack was carried out by suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, who detonated an improvised explosive device. He died at the arena.

Security services are investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a network.

A 23-year-old has been arrested in South Manchester in connection with the incident.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The first three victims to be named are Georgina Callander, Saffie Roussos and John Atkinson.

A vigil has been held this evening in Albert Square, Manchester.

Extra police officers have been put on duty in London in the wake of the attack.

A controlled explosion was carried out this afternoon to gain access to Abedi's address in Fallowfield, Manchester.

Earlier:Thousands of people have gathered in the centre of Manchester in a show of defiance, declaring they will not be "beaten" or "intimidated" in the wake of the terror attack.

Crowds spilled from Albert Square on to nearby roads, standing together in an act of solidarity.

Lu Bowen, 40, brought flowers to lay as a mark of respect, and said it has been a "horrific" day.

Standing alongside her teenage daughter Lucy, she said: "We watched it all unfold last night.

"We felt we wanted to show a sense of solidarity and commitment that Manchester always has.

"When the chips are down, Manchester always pulls together."

Former England cricket captain Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff in the crowd ahead of a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester.

She said some of her friends felt nervous about the prospect of coming into the city on Tuesday night, adding: "I personally just want to make a stand that even if my friends felt a bit nervous, I felt it was very important to prove that I won't be beaten, intimidated.

"And also, people have lost loved ones. If it was me, I'd want to see this."

Lucy said she had friends at the concert who were "shaken up", adding: "A few of them didn't come into school."

Her mother said: "It's been a horrific day. But we all feel the same here. We're here together."

Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old named as the suicide bomber behind Monday's terror attack on Manchester Arena, was born in the city and is believed to be of Libyan descent.

Abedi was registered as living at Elsmore Road in the city as recently as last year - where police raided a downstairs red-bricked semi-detached property on Tuesday as they hunted those thought to be behind the blast.

Neighbours recalled an abrasive, tall, skinny young man who was little known in the neighbourhood, and often seen in traditional Islamic clothing.

It was unclear whether he lived alone at the address, where a flag - possibly Palestinian - was occasionally seen flying from an upstairs window.

Neighbours said the young man had many visitors, one man dropping by regularly to pick him up in a Toyota Yaris.

Abedi is thought to have been of Libyan origin and born in Manchester.

