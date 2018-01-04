Latest: Minister blames lorry driver for South Africa train crash as death toll rises

Update 2pm: At least 12 people have died and more than 260 were injured in a collision between a lorry and a passenger train, South Africa's transport minister has said.

Joe Maswanganyi told journalists on Thursday that the lorry driver was "taking chances" when he tried to cross the railway tracks ahead of the oncoming train in Free State province.

Mr Maswanganyi said an investigation is ongoing.

Video showed part of the train in flames after the collision, and some passengers were seen walking with their luggage through high grass from the wreckage to a nearby road.

Earlier: Four people have been killed and dozens injured in a passenger train crash in South Africa, rescue workers have said.

Netcare 911, an emergency services group, reported the death toll on Twitter after the accident on Thursday morning.

Netcare 911 said about 40 people were injured while another rescue group, ER24, has said about 100 people were hurt.

The train and a lorry collided and part of the train burst into flames, according to media reports.

Video of the crash between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the country's Free State province shows at least one train carriage on fire and billowing smoke.

Some passengers could be seen with their luggage on the side of the road near the wreckage.

