Latest: Manchester incident believed to be centred on road traffic accident involving child
Update 11.05pm: Several online media are reporting that police have confirmed they are dealing with a 'road traffic accident involving a child'
BREAKING: Police in Manchester have confirmed they are dealing with a road traffic collision involving a child https://t.co/1VBEZe4teo— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) August 10, 2017
Earlier: There are emerging reports that armed police are responding to what has been described as an "ongoing incident" at a Manchester budget hotel
Several media have reported that up to 15 police cars and three ambulances were on scene at a hotel on the Salford Quays at about 9.30pm.
#BREAKING: #URGENT: Reports of man with knife and gun at the #Ibis hotel in #Manchester, #UK. Heavy police response. At least one injury. pic.twitter.com/TKJzV86xQp— BREAKING NEWS LIVE (@BREAKING_LN) August 10, 2017
A witness told the Manchester Evening News they had seen a woman with "blood on her".
Police also told the MEN they were dealing with an "ongoing" incident.
Officers were reportedly seen guarding the doors to the hotel.
Several media have reported witnesses saying they saw people covered in blood and heard screams.
More as we get it ...
