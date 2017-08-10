Latest: Manchester incident believed to be centred on road traffic accident involving child

Update 11.05pm: Several online media are reporting that police have confirmed  they are dealing with a 'road traffic accident involving a child'

Earlier: There are emerging reports that armed police are responding to what has been described as an "ongoing incident" at a Manchester budget hotel

Several media have reported that up to 15 police cars and three ambulances were on scene at a hotel on the Salford Quays at about 9.30pm.

A witness told the Manchester Evening News they had seen a woman with "blood on her".

Police also told the MEN they were dealing with an "ongoing" incident.

Officers were reportedly seen guarding the doors to the hotel.

Several media have reported witnesses saying they saw people covered in blood and heard screams.

More as we get it ...
