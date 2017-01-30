Latest: Man charged with six counts of murder over Canadian mosque shooting

Update 11.23pm: Quebec mosque attack suspect Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder.

Bissonnette has also been charged with five counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting at a mosque late on Sunday.

Quebec police had earlier said that a second man arrested following the attack was now being treated as a witness.

Six people, ranging in age from 35 to 65, were killed in the shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, while five were in critical condition and 12 others suffered minor injuries.

