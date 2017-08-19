LATEST: Man charged after police officer shot dead in Florida

Update 3.45pm: A man has been charged after a police officer was shot dead in Florida and his partner gravely injured on the same night two other officers were shot elsewhere in the state.

A suspect over the fatal shooting was arrested several hours after the attack in a bar, authorities said.

Everett Miller faces a charge of first-degree murder over the killing of Officer Matthew Baxter and could face other charges over the wounding of Officer Sam Howard, said Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O'Dell.

Separately, another two officers were injured late on Friday in Jacksonville, Florida.

Police responded to reports of an attempted suicide at a home where three other people were thought to be in danger.

One of the officers was shot in both hands and the other in the stomach.

A law enforcement officer stands guard outside Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee. Photos: Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP

During a patrol of the area south of Orlando's theme park hub late on Friday, Mr Baxter and Mr Howard got into a scuffle with Miller, who shot them, the police chief said.

The officers did not have an opportunity to return fire.

Sheriff's deputies with a neighbouring law enforcement agency later found Miller in a bar and approached him.

Miller started reaching towards his waistband when the deputies tackled and subdued him, Mr O'Dell said.

They found a handgun and revolver on him.

"They were extremely brave and heroic actions taken by the deputies," Mr O'Dell said.

The police chief said Miller would be taken to jail wearing the fallen officer's handcuffs.

Authorities originally said they believed there were four suspects, but the chief said no other arrests are anticipated.

Separately, other two officers were injured late on Friday in Jacksonville, Florida.

Police responded to reports of an attempted suicide at a home where three other people were thought to be in danger.

One of the officers was shot in both hands and the other in the stomach.

AP

Earlier: Florida's governor has said he is "heartbroken to hear of the loss" of a police officer in Kissimmee, in the centre of the state.

Rick Scott said another two officers who were shot in the northern city of Jacksonville were "in danger".

The Kissimmee police department said the two officers were shot in the central Palmway and Cypress area, but did not immediately disclose further details.

Kissimmee's police chief said one police officer was killed and another injured in the shooting, with three suspects in custody and one being sought.

Jeff O'Dell said at a news conference on Saturday morning that officers Sam Howard and Matthew Baxter were checking people in an area of Kissimmee known for drug activity when they were shot.

They did not have an opportunity to return fire.

He said Mr Baxter died later in a hospital, and Mr Howard was in a serious condition in hospital.

Kissimmee is about 23 miles south of Orlando.