Latest: Man arrested after hostage situation at bookmakers in UK

Update at 10pm: An armed man who took hostages at a bookmakers has been arrested.

Northumbria Police said they were called to the Coral bookmakers in Grange Road, Jarrow, following a report of a man in possession of a firearm.

The force said the incident was brought to a close by officers using a "less lethal weapon", which locals said was a Taser.

Four hostages are thought to have been taken by the man inside the shop. Local people said they watched as three were released but police continued to negotiate for the release of the fourth until the stand-off ended.

Social media users said the noise of shots was heard just before the end of the stand-off.

A force spokesman said: "At 8.44pm police negotiated the safe release of the fourth person from inside the premises then, at 8.53pm, the man in possession of the weapon was arrested by officers.

"A firearm has been seized by officers and the 39-year-old man will be taken into police custody.

"A police issue 'less lethal weapon' was discharged during the incident in order to bring this matter to safe conclusion - this was the 'shots' that people may have heard.

"Nobody has been injured during the incident.

Update at 9pm: In the UK, armed police are surrounding a bookmakers in Tyne and Wear where it's reported one person has been taken hostage by a gunman.

Residents have posted images on social media of the betting shop windows being blanked out with newspapers.

At least four police cars have surrounded the building in Jarrow.

It is believed to be a failed robbery.