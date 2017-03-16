Latest: Letter bomb that exploded at French office of IMF was like a 'big firecracker'

Update 1.10pm: The homemade explosive was like a "big firecracker" and sent by regular mail, said Paris police chief Michel Cadot.

He said the IMF office had received threatening phone calls in recent days but they were not necessarily linked to Thursday's incident.

IMF director Christine Lagarde, who is French, said in a statement that she was informed about the explosion while on a trip to Germany.

"I condemn this cowardly act of violence and reaffirm the IMF's resolve to continue our work in line with our mandate," she said.

The secretary who opened the letter was injured by shrapnel in the face and hurt in the eardrum because of a "rather violent noise", the police chief said.

Police searched all four floors of the building, Mr Cadot said.

No-one else was injured and only light damage was incurred.

France remains in a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks over the past two years.