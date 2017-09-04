Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher admits drink driving charge

Latest: Kirsty Gallacher sentenced after admitting drink-driving charge

Update 1pm: TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher has been banned from driving for two years and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid community work by a UK court today.

The presenter, who works on Sky Sports News, admitted drink driving after being seen driving erratically the morning after a night out with friends.

Gallacher, 41, was found to be almost three times over the legal limit after being arrested on Saturday August 12, in Eton, Berkshire, Slough Magistrates' Court was told.

Jennifer Dempster, mitigating, said Gallacher "very rarely" drinks, and had taken a taxi home before going to collect her car the following morning.

She said: "This is, of course, the morning after drinking, and it is a topic which is a hot one at present.

"This is, in many senses, unintentional drink driving."

Ms Dempster also stressed that Gallacher's two young children had not been in her car.

She added: "What this defendant did was exactly right until 11 o'clock the next morning."

But District Judge Davinder Lachhar said: "It is a very high rate. It is almost three times the amount of the limit."

Probation officer Jasvir Kaur Bhatti said Gallacher was "very remorseful" and "very much regrets what happened".

Gallacher, of Virginia Water, Surrey, appeared in the dock wearing black, and spoke only to enter her plea and confirm her name and address.

She was also ordered to pay £85 in court charges and a separate surcharge of £85.

Her driving ban can be reduced by six months if she opts to take part in a driving safety course at a later date.

Earlier:

Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher has pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Gallacher, 41, was arrested on Saturday August 12, following an incident in Eton, Berkshire, England.

The presenter, who is divorced from the ex-rugby union player Paul Sampson, had been on her way to meet her children for a day out at Windsor Castle when she was stopped by officers from Thames Valley Police, the court heard.

The Scot was seen driving erratically by witnesses in the town, before officers tracked her parked BMW X4 using CCTV.

Police conducted a roadside breathalyser test which showed her alcohol level was at 106 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath.

The drink-drive limit in England and Wales is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant appeared at Slough Magistrates' Court in England today, charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle while her alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Gallacher, of Chapel Square, Virginia Water, appeared in the dock wearing black and spoke only to confirm her name, address and plea.

District Judge Lachhar described the charges as "very serious" and is expected to sentence Gallacher later today.