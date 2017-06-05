Latest: Irish ID card found on London attacker; Corbyn calls on May to quit

One of the London Bridge terrorists was found carrying an identity card issued in Ireland

There are unconfirmed reports that he claimed to be from Morocco, was married to a Scottish woman and had lived in Dublin

A number of people had been detained after British police raided properties in Newham and Barking this morning

Seven women aged between 19 and 60, as well as five men aged 27 to 55, were detained in separate raids last night

Canadian woman Christine Archibald, 30, was named as one of the seven fatalities

One of the knifemen had been previously reported to UK anti-terror police, according to media reports

The UK threat level remains 'Severe' - indicating an attack is 'highly likely'

The Department of Justice says that an attack here remains 'unlikely'

London Bridge mainline and Tube stations have reopened

Update 1.50pm: British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for Theresa May to resign as Prime Minister for presiding over cuts in police numbers as Home Secretary.

In the wake of three terror attacks in three months, he attacked Mrs May over government cuts which has left the police with 20,000 fewer officers than in 2010.

Mr Corbyn conceded that Thursday's General Election was "perhaps the best opportunity" to remove the PM from her post, but asked by ITV News if he backed calls for Mrs May to resign, he said: "Indeed I would, because there's been calls made by a lot of very responsible people on this who are very worried that she was at the Home Office for all this time, presided over these cuts in police numbers and is now saying that we have a problem - yes, we do have a problem, we should never have cut the police numbers."

Jeremy Corbyn says he would back calls for Theresa May to resign over cuts in police numbers https://t.co/iyjwAVrmJc #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/iF5hV65JTv — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 5, 2017

Asked a second time if he wanted the PM to quit, Mr Corbyn said: "We've got an election on Thursday and that's perhaps the best opportunity to deal with it."

Jeremy Corbyn asked to clarify his response to calls for Theresa May to resign https://t.co/ZA5Y1grndR #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/xUWspED9ET — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 5, 2017

Update 12.39pm: The Department of Justice has said that the prospect of an international terror attack here remains possible but "unlikely".

"The expert threat assessment is that while an attack here is possible it is unlikely and that there is no specific information in relation to any threat to Ireland from international terrorism," a statement from the Department read.

"That said the level of threat from this source is kept under constant and active review by An Garda Síochána.

"The Commissioner makes an assessment based on a range of factors including current available intelligence, knowledge of capabilities, events outside the State and the current international climate.

"She consults with the Chief of Staff in making the assessment."

The statement added: "The Gardaí have in place appropriate operational measures in terms of intelligence, a well-trained and

equipped special intervention capability and other national support resources. They are supported in this, as needed, by the considerable skills and resources of the Defence Forces. "

The threat level here remains at "Moderate", indicating that an attack is possible but unlikely.

Update 11.50am: One of the London Bridge terror attackers was carrying an ID card issued in Ireland when he was shot dead, Irish security sources have confirmed.

Garda chiefs in Dublin said they were liaising with counterparts in the UK amid reports that the killer had Irish papers.

"An Garda Síochána is providing every assistance to our colleagues in the London Metropolitan Police in relation to the terror attack in London," a spokesman said.

"We will process all requests from the UK authorities in relation to inquiries into individuals, identities or any other matter."

General picture of two London attack suspects

There are unconfirmed reports that the man who had been carrying the Irish-issued ID may have claimed to be from Morocco and that he was married to a woman from Scotland and had lived in Dublin.

Gardai are investigating whether the ID card belonged to the dead man and if the documents are legitimate.

It is understood inquiries are continuing into whether the man was given an Irish ID card issued by the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

The plastic credit card-sized documentation is given to people from outside the EU. It has a person's certificate of registration which states they have permission to stay in Ireland. It must be carried at all times.

There are also inquiries into whether the man had been given paperwork after landing in Ireland to claim asylum or if he had an ID card issued under EU treaties which allowed him to live in Ireland with his family.

Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan was holding a meeting with the force's anti-terror and intelligence chiefs as they co-operate with the Met investigation.

Update 11.33am: One of the London Bridge knifemen had been reported to the anti-terror police over fears he was attempting to radicalise schoolchildren, according to reports.

The suspect was reportedly said to have become radicalised after watching extremist videos on YouTube.

Residents at the Elizabeth Fry flats in King's Road, Barking - where a number of arrests were made on Sunday - said they recognised the attacker from a photograph and said he was of middle-eastern or Pakistani origin, had children, and had lived in the area for a number of years.

Neighbours said he was known locally as "Abz" and identified him as the terrorist wearing an Arsenal shirt in a photo showing him crumpled on the ground after being shot by armed police, the Sun reported.

According to The Times, the Barking suspect, in his 20s, had preached to people at his flat, worked on the transport network and worked for a few hours a week at an Islamic fitness centre where he also took part in boxing and taekwondo.

Housewife Erica Gasparri, 42, told The Times she had reported the suspect to police last year after challenging him in a park near a school.

She said: "They were waiting for the children of the neighbourhood. They would give the children chocolate while talking to them. They would pray in the park for hours."

A friend told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but the friend said he was never arrested.

The Daily Mail reported the suspect had featured in the Channel 4 documentary The Jihadis Next Door, which filmed alleged extremists.

Salaudeen Jailabdeen, 40, who lives in a neighbouring block of flats, said the suspect had once been ejected from a local mosque for interrupting an imam.

Update 11.22am: British Prime Minister Theresa May has defended cuts to police numbers, stating that the Metropolitan Police is "well resourced" and has "very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities".

She was asked whether she regretted as Home Secretary presiding over cuts that have seen 20,000 fewer police officers on the country's streets, in the wake of the London Bridge attack.

FFS!! Unbelievable

Theresa May its not me it's Jeremy Corbyn fault he cut 20,000 Police Officers pic.twitter.com/0c7AdpbgqJ — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) June 5, 2017

She said: "The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has said that the Met is well resourced, and they are, and that they have very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities and they do.

"We have protected counter terrorism policing budgets, we have also provided funding for an increase in the number of armed police officers and since 2015 we have protected overall police budgets - and that's despite the fact that Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party in the House of Commons suggested that police budgets could be cut.

"But it's also about the powers that we give to the police. We have given increased powers to the police to be able to deal with terrorists - powers which Jeremy Corbyn has boasted he has always opposed."

Update 10.44am: Security and intelligence officers are meeting the Garda Commissioner this morning, after reports emerged that one of the London attackers had lived in Dublin for a time.

An Irish ID card was found on one of the men, after they were shot dead by UK police.

Earlier:

Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday's deadly terror attack in the British capital.

The Metropolitan Police said officers entered properties in Newham and Barking at 4.15am this morning and "a number" of people had been detained.

Searches were continuing at both addresses, police added.

#LondonAttack: Two more raids in East London this morning following Saturday's attack. Here's @skymarkwhite with an update from the scene pic.twitter.com/lYoXpD7a2o — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 5, 2017

Residents reported hearing "loud flash bangs and gunshots" in the early hours this morning.

Twitter user BatemanLDN said: "It woke me up along with the whole street. Extremely loud bangs followed by gunshot bangs.

"All ok - very shaken residents nearby though. All quietened down now."

Simon Tucker wrote: "Heard this in the Dagenham area at around 4:15 am. Started with loud explosion sound. Followed by about 20 shots, Some sounded distant."

Terrorists brought carnage to the streets of Britain for the second time in as many weeks, killing seven and leaving 21 fighting for their lives.

Pedestrians were mowed down by a van on London Bridge before attackers stabbed a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12-inch knives.

One of the attackers shouted "this is for Allah" as he knifed a man near a pub - while the so-called 'Islamic State' militant group claimed its fighters carried out the attack.

The group is said to have urged extremists to run over civilians in a poster released over the weekend featuring a knife, handgun and lorry urging radicals to "gain benefit from Ramadan".

The three men, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an "unprecedented" hail of 50 bullets, while a bystander was also shot.

Officers say they know the identities of the men who carried out the attack and will release the names "as soon as operationally possible".

Scotland Yard said seven women and five men aged between 19 and 60 were arrested under the Terrorism Act in Barking on Sunday. A 55-year-old man was later released without charge.

A vigil will be held this evening near London Bridge in honour of the victims of the attack, which took place at around 10pm, while a minute's silence will take place at 11am tomorrow.

The first victim of the attack has been named as Canadian national Christine Archibald, who worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

Her family said in a statement: "We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.

"She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death."

Network Rail said London Bridge rail and London Underground stations reopened at 5am but the rail station will be exit only.

People from around the world were caught up as hundreds cowered in pubs and restaurants, barricading themselves inside as the attackers stalked the streets.

Tales of heroism emerged in the aftermath, with one British Transport Police officer taking on the trio armed only with his baton before being stabbed in the head, face and leg.

An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was also injured after he tackled the men.

Forty-eight people were left in hospital, 21 critically injured.

As counter-terrorism police units and security services launched a huge investigation for the third time in a matter of weeks, officers arrested a dozen people in raids on flats in Barking, east London, where residents said they believed one of the terrorists may have lived.

One neighbour said one of the attackers had recently asked him how he could hire a van.

A friend of one of the attackers also told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but the man said he was never arrested.

Two suspects were also detained in East Ham.

Witnesses to Saturday's attack said the terrorists deliberately drove into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm - in the same way as Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood.

Attacking people after abandoning the van, they headed to Borough Market where the pubs and restaurants were packed with Saturday night crowds, many watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff.

One woman, Elizabeth O'Neill, said her son Daniel was approached by one of the men who said, 'this is for my family, this is for Islam', before sticking a knife in him.

The 23-year-old was left with a seven-inch wound from his stomach to his back and was saved by a friend who applied a tourniquet and took him downstairs in a pub.

With her son being treated in King's College Hospital, Mrs O'Neill condemned the terrorists as "callous and barbaric", saying: "These people say they are doing it in the name of God, which is an absolute joke."

Giving an update on the investigation outside New Scotland Yard, the Met's assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said "significant progress" had been made in identifying the attackers.

He said that as well as more armed police across the capital in coming days, "the public will also see increased physical measures in order to keep public safe on London's bridges".

The British government's emergency Cobra committee gathered on Sunday afternoon, for the second time that day, to discuss the attack.

British Prime Minister Theresa May delivered a stark assessment of the threat facing the UK, saying that although there was no direct link between the three incidents, "terrorism breeds terrorism".

She warned Britain is in the grip of a spate of copycat terror plots and stated her determination to stamp out "safe spaces" that exist in the real world, saying: "There is - to be frank - far too much tolerance of extremism in our country."

Mrs May set out a four-pronged strategy to tackle terror by countering radical ideology; clamping down on online extremism; preventing the growth of segregated communities; and giving extra powers to police, security agencies and courts.

But Labour complained she was getting involved in political debate on a day when the parties had agreed to halt election campaigning until the evening - before leader Jeremy Corbyn denounced her record on dealing with the terror threat, accusing her of denying resources to the police and security services.

After Mrs May delivered her bleak appraisal of the risk facing the UK, US president Donald Trump, in a series of early morning tweets, lashed out at London mayor Sadiq Khan for his response to the attack, saying it is time to "stop being politically correct" about terrorism.

However, the president's criticism of Mr Khan for suggesting Londoners should not be "alarmed" was based on a clear misinterpretation of some of the mayor's comments.

In a withering riposte, a spokesman for the mayor said: "He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet."

And Lew Lukens, the acting US ambassador to the UK, said: "I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack."

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande returned to Manchester less than a fortnight after bomber Salma Abedi detonated a bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena, killing 22.

Take That, Niall Horan and Miley Cyrus kicked off the One Love Manchester benefit concert at Old Trafford to remember the those killed and the survivors of the suicide bomb attack at before Grande herself took to the stage to the delight of her thousands of fans in the audience.

- PA