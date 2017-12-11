Latest: Injured man arrested after strapped-on pipe bomb explodes on New York subway

Update 2.50pm: The New York City police commissioner has called the subway pipe-bombing a "terror-related incident".

Update 1.50pm:A pipe bomb strapped to a man went off in the New York City subway near Times Square on Monday, injuring the suspect and another person at the height of the morning rush hour, law enforcement officials said.

The bomber and the other person are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 7.30am blast filled the passageway, crowded with throngs of Monday morning commuters, with smoke.

The explosion triggered a massive emergency response by police and fire both above and below ground, disrupting subway and bus services at the nearby Port Authority bus terminal.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has tweeted that President Donald Trump has been informed.

.@POTUS has been briefed on the explosion in New York City — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 11, 2017

Video from above the Crossroads Of The World showed lines of police and emergency vehicles, their lights flashing, lining the streets and no other vehicle traffic moving.

BREAKING NEWS: Something going on at #PortAuthorityBusTerminal. Almost got trampled in the rush of people trying to get out. Heard people talking about possible #explosion. pic.twitter.com/3LTO2kiiyD — Pete Sayek (@PeteRFNY) December 11, 2017

Everything around the Port Authority area was shut down, a surreal scene at what would ordinarily be a bustling rush hour.

New Jersey Transit buses headed to the Port Authority were diverting to other locations.

NJ Transit said buses were taking passengers to Secaucus and Hoboken, where they could take trains into the city.

Andre Rodriguez, 62, told the New York Times that he heard an explosion shortly before 7.30am.

He added: "I was going through the turnstile.

"It sounded like an explosion, and everybody started running."