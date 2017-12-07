Latest: Hamas leader urges uprising over Donald Trump's policy on Jerusalem

Update 9.50am: The top leader of the Islamic militant group Hamas has called for a new uprising against Israel in the wake of President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Ismail Haniyeh spoke to his followers in the Gaza Strip and called the US decision an "aggression on our people and a war on our sanctuaries".

He has said the uprising should begin on Friday, the Muslim holy day.

Mr Haniyeh then added: "We want the uprising to last and continue to let Trump and the occupation regret this decision."

Hamas killed hundreds of Israelis during an armed uprising in the early 2000s.

But Hamas' ability to carry out attacks is more limited.

Israel has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip, and many of Hamas' supporters in the West Bank have been arrested.

Even so, Hamas possesses a large arsenal of rockets in Gaza capable of striking many areas in Israel.

Earlier: Palestinians protest after Donald Trump's decision on status of Jerusalem

Schools and shops have closed in the West Bank, as Palestinians protested against President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Political groups have called for protest marches in West Bank town centres at noon on Thursday.

Mr Trump's dramatic break on Wednesday with decades of US policy on Jerusalem counters long-standing international assurances to the Palestinians that the fate of the city will be determined in negotiations.

The Palestinians seek Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in 1967, as a future capital.

In recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Mr Trump was seen as siding with Israel which claims the entire city.

Meanwhile, Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Mr Trump of throwing the Middle East into a "ring of fire" with his decision on the holy city.

Mr Erdogan also compared Mr Trump to a "blender" that is stirring up trouble in the region.

The Turkish leader said, addressing Mr Trump: "It's not possible to understand what you are trying to get out of it."

Mr Erdogan added that "political leaders exist not to stir things up, but to make peace".

He also said: "If Trump says 'I am strong therefore I am right', he is mistaken."

Mr Erdogan spoke to a group of workers on Thursday who had gathered at Ankara's airport, before he departed for an official visit to Greece.