LATEST: Gunmen sought after two shot dead in Swiss café

UPDATE 12.45pm: Police are hunting two gunmen who opened fire in a cafe in the Swiss city of Basel, leaving two people dead and a third critically wounded.

Two men entered Cafe 56 at 8.15pm on Thursday and opened fire, before escaping on foot in the direction of a nearby railway station.

Prosecutors said the motive for the crime was unknown, but the assailants specifically targeted the cafe.

The victims were identified as Albanians. No-one else was hurt in the attack.

Investigations are still ongoing but a police officer said: "This is a local incident. It has nothing to do with Islamists or terrorism."

The office of the prosecutor later confirmed there was no indication of terrorism.

Forensic teams could be seen collecting evidence at the scene overnight.

Police are looking for two men, aged between 30 and 40, who are believed to be eastern European. They had black hair and wore dark clothing.

The attack comes a day after the town concluded celebrations of Fasnacht, the largest carnival in Switzerland.

