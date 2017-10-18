Latest: Gunman kills three co-workers at US office park

Update 4.55pm: A gunman has opened fire at a Maryland office park, killing three co-workers and wounding two others, authorities said.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the gunman as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince.

He said Prince opened fire with a handgun and then fled from Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.

Police are looking for him and he is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff did not release a motive for the shooting.

The owner of a home improvement company in the office park said the victims and the suspect worked for him at Advanced Granite Solutions.

Barak Caba said the suspect has been an employee for four months, and was a machine operator.

The wounded are in critical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the University of Maryland Medical Centre's R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Centre in Baltimore.

The FBI is assisting local authorities to find Prince. Investigators are treating the shooting as a case of workplace violence and do not see ties to terrorism, said Dave Fitz, a spokesman for the Baltimore FBI field office.

Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.

Earlier:

