Latest: Grenfell Tower blaze death toll rises to 79

Update 10.49am: The death toll from the Grenfell Tower fire has risen to 79, police said.

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said five people had been formally identified and the rest were "sadly" missing presumed dead.

He told reporters the "awful reality" was that it might not be possible to identify all the victims.

Some families have lost more than one member, he added.

The announcement came ahead of a minute's silence to be held at 11am across all Government buildings to remember the people who lost their lives and all those affected by the fire in north Kensington last week.

People walk past floral tributes outside Notting Hill Methodist Church, near to the Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building on Wednesday morning. PA.

Earlier: Eerie footage from inside the burnt-out remains of Grenfell Tower has offered a harrowing first glimpse of the extent of the disaster.

Three short video clips and a handful of still images, released by the Metropolitan Police on Sunday evening, show remnants of appliances coated in ash as sunlight pours in through the glass-less windows.

Panoramic footage shows a flat littered with piles of debris, coated in black and grey ash - it is one of the few rooms safe enough for specialist crews to access following the blaze, which took hold in the early hours of Wednesday and has claimed at least 58 lives. The latest death toll will be updated on Monday.

Eerie footage from inside remains of Grenfell Tower offers harrowing first glimpse of the extent of the disaster https://t.co/fOaMuIMlFK pic.twitter.com/EZDhOCbUM8 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 18, 2017

Burnt objects including baths, ovens, washing machines, and what looks to be an exercise bike, can be made out amongst the fragments.

A sink unit rests on the ground, with its tap mostly intact. Pipes are exposed at crooked angles, and parts of the walls are completely blackened.

In one clip, as well as household appliances, what looks to be the remains of a bed can be seen, with its springs completely exposed.

The fire appears to have burnt through the internal walls of the flat pictured, leaving it as one large room with remains of kitchen appliances at its centre, and remnants of the bathroom in a corner.

Tiles and other fragments have entirely filled the sink and toilet bowl.

PA