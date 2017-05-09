Latest: Girl dies after fall from UK theme park ride

Update 8.04pm: An 11-year-old girl has died after falling from a ride at Drayton Manor Theme Park, Staffordshire Police said.

The girl, who is from the Leicester area, fell from the Splash Canyon water ride at Tamworth-based Drayton Manor Theme Park this afternoon.

Reading a statement from the park, a visibly shaken company director George Bryan said: "We are all truly shocked and devastated, and our thoughts are with the family and friends at this horrendously difficult time."

RT SkyNewsTonight: "It was all so fast and loud" - #DraytonManor fatal accident eyewitness explains what she saw #… pic.twitter.com/LE0ztQyQVV — Narrendra Malhotra (@NarrendraM) May 9, 2017

Earlier:

An 11-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a water ride in a British theme park today.

Staffordshire Police confirmed the girl was hurt after she fell from the Splash Canyon water ride at Tamworth-based Drayton Manor Theme Park this afternoon.

Superintendent Carl Ratcliffe said: "We were called at 2.25pm this afternoon to reports that a child had fallen from a water ride at Drayton Manor Park.

"The girl, believed to be 11-years-old from the Leicester area, has been airlifted to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

"Her parents have been informed and are being supported by officers.

"The HSE (Health and Safety Executive) have been informed of the incident."

The ride was closed following the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was "called to reports of a patient in the water at Drayton Manor, Tamworth, at 2.18pm this afternoon".

"An ambulance, a senior paramedic officer, a paramedic area support officer, a rapid response paramedic, a community first responder and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were sent to the scene.

"The first resource was on scene within seven minutes."

The theme park said: "The Splash Canyon ride has been closed following an incident this afternoon. Emergency services are at the scene and our fully trained park staff are assisting."

The theme park's website states the ride, which opened in 1993, features up to 21 boats, each with up to six people in.

It is open to anyone at least 0.9m (3ft) tall, although those under 1.1m must be accompanied by an adult.

The website promises "a wild ride" with "fast-flowing rapids".

It adds: "Swerve around corners, splash through the waves, and get soaked as your boat is swept along our fast-flowing rapids. No two experiences are ever the same ...

"You'll feel like you're in the middle of the jungle as you speed, bounce, and splash your way around our river, past other rides and through the trees, experiencing the most unpredictable and thrilling of river rapid rides.

"It's called Splash Canyon for a reason."