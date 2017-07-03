Latest: German chancellor Angela Merkel pays tribute to victims and casualties after German bus bursts into flames

Update 16:49pm: German chancellor Angela Merkel thanked the emergency crews involved.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and we wish all those who were injured a speedy recovery," she said.

Transport minister Alexander Dobrindt said at the crash site that it was not immediately clear what caused the initial traffic jam, but the bus seemed to have caught fire immediately.

The remains of 11 bodies were recovered from the bus, and forensic experts were still poring through the charred wreckage to identify and remove other remains, he said.

Some 200 emergency crew members were at the scene, and five helicopters whisked the injured to nearby hospitals.

Simple wooden coffins were wheeled in for the remains recovered from the twisted wreckage of the bus.

Mr Dobrindt said when firefighters first arrived, the bus fire was so hot that they could not get anywhere close to the burning vehicle to rescue those stuck inside.

He also said recovery work was difficult because the bus was so badly damaged.

"All they could do was extinguish the fire," he said.

"The heat was so strong that nothing that's inflammable is left from the bus - only the steel frame."

Update 15:13pm: Eighteen people have been confirmed dead after a bus carrying German senior citizens crashed on a highway in Bavaria before bursting into flames.

Two of the injured are still in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

Police tweeted that the members of the group were between 41 and 81 years old and mostly from Saxony in eastern Germany.

Update 11:49am: German police believe 18 people have died after a bus carrying a pensioners' tour group crashed into a truck and burst into flames.

Ms Brandenstein said the work was complex and labour intensive, given how badly damaged the bus was.

The highway remained closed on both sides for hours and police tweeted later that the road leading south would be shut for the entire day.

Police said the group on the bus came from Saxony in eastern Germany and that no children were on board. The German news agency dpa reported that all the passengers were German citizens.

A phone number has been set up to provide family members with information.

The accident led to long traffic jams on the A9, the main thoroughfare from Berlin to Munich.

Update 11:22am: German police have confirmed "multiple fatalities" after a bus crashed into a truck on a highway in Bavaria before bursting into flames.

Forensic specialists are being brought in from Germany's federal police office to remove and identify the bodies from the charred vehicle.

Update 10.20am: A number of people are feared dead after a coach went up in flames when it crashed into a truck in southern Germany, injuring 31 people and leaving 17 others unaccounted for, police said.

Rescue workers stand beside burnt-out coach on the motorway A9 near Muenchberg, southeastern Germany, Monday, July 3, 2017 after a bus crashed into a truck and caught fire.. AP.

Earlier: A total of 31 people are injured and 17 others are unaccounted for after a coach which crashed into a truck in southern Germany burst into flames, police said.

AP