Latest: French election commission probes Macron hacking attack

Update 1.30am: France's election campaign commission is examining a hacking attack on French presidential favourite Emmanuel Macron's political movement and online document leaks that followed.

The commission said it would hold a meeting early on Saturday to discuss the attack that Mr Macron's team said was a bid to sabotage Sunday's vote.

The commission urged French media not to publish the documents, warning that some of them were "probably" fake.

French electoral law imposes a blackout on Saturday and most of Sunday on any campaigning and media coverage seen as swaying the election, to allow voters a period of reflection before casting their ballots.

Centrist Mr Macron's En Marche! movement said late on Friday night that it had been the victim of a "massive and co-ordinated" hacking attack that led to the leak of campaign emails and financial documents.

In a statement, the movement said it was hacked a few weeks ago and that the leaked documents had been mixed with false documents to "seed doubt and disinformation" and destabilise the presidential run-off.

Hillary Clinton's US presidential campaign suffered similar leaks and also said authentic documents were mixed with false ones.

Fears of hacking, fake news manipulation and Russian meddling clouded the French campaign but had largely gone unrealised until Friday's admission by Mr Macron's campaign of the online pirate attack.

US far-right circles were abuzz with the news that Mr Macron's campaign had been hit by a massive disclosure, but the news comes soon after a crude forgery was circulated on an online message board popular with pranksters and extremists.

Online whistleblowing site WikiLeaks sounded a sceptical note, saying the Macron leaks might be misinformation.

Earlier: Emmanuel Macron's centrist campaign has said it was the victim of a "massive and co-ordinated" hacking attack, as France prepares to choose its next president on Sunday.

Emmanuel Macron, who founded his En Marche! movement only last year, will duel with the far-right's Marine Le Pen for the keys to the Elysee Palace.

In a statement late on Friday, En Marche! said it was hacked a few weeks ago, and that the leaked documents had been mixed with false ones to "seed doubt and disinformation" and destabilise Sunday's vote.

The online pirate attack led to the leak of campaign emails and financial documents, Mr Macron's team said.

Responding to the news, WikiLeaks tweeted that the leak contained "many tens of thousands" of emails, photos and attachments dated up to April 24.

But it said that it had come "too late" to affect the election results.

The candidates stopped campaigning at midnight on Friday to give voters a day of reflection before the poll, which has already seen the two parties that have dominated post-war politics cast aside by voters.

Polls suggest Mr Macron, 39, will win comfortably, with the defeated Gaullist and Socialist candidates endorsing him to succeed Francois Hollande with appeals for national unity against Ms Le Pen's Front National.

Mr Macron and Ms Le Pen won through to the run-off after a first-round last month which saw nine other candidates eliminated.