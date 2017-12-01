Latest: Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn set to admit to lying to FBI

Update 3.02pm: Flynn, who was interviewed by the FBI days after Donald Trump's inauguration, was forced to resign in February after White House officials said he had misled them about whether he had discussed sanctions with the ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

Mr Mueller's team announced charges last month against three other Trump campaign officials, former chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates, and former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.

Signs of Flynn co-operating with Mr Mueller surfaced in the past week as his lawyers told the legal team they could no longer discuss information about the case with them. Scheduled grand jury evidence regarding Flynn was also postponed.

AP

Update 2.25pm: Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn has been charged with making false statements to the FBI.

Mr Flynn is scheduled to plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

The Justice Department announced that the hearing will take place later today before US District Judge Rudolph Contreras at a Washington courthouse.

Flynn is accused of "wilfully and knowingly" making false statements to the FBI while serving in the Trump administration

Court documents released on Friday show Flynn has been charged with a single count of making false statements.

Prosecutors with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller say Flynn falsely told the FBI he had not discussed sanctions with the then-Russian ambassador to the US.

Flynn is the fourth person charged in connection with Mr Mueller's investigation.