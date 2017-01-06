Latest: Five people shot dead at Fort Lauderdale Airport in Florida

Update at 7.30pm: Five people are dead and another eight are wounded in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale international airport, Florida, said the Sheriff's office.

A shooting victim is taken into Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale

Update at 6.30pm: Multiple people have been shot at Fort Lauderdale international airport, according to reports.

On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an "ongoing incident" in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.

Miami area television stations are reporting that at least nine people were shot and that the shooter is in custody.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running".

Calls to the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department were not immediately returned.
