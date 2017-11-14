Latest: Five people dead, two children wounded after shooting attacks in California

Update 7.45pm: A series of shootings in rural northern California have left five people dead - including the gunman, authorities say.

Two children were among the wounded, it was confirmed.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said one child was shot at a school, and another was shot while riding in a pick-up truck with a woman who was also wounded.

Mr Johnston says the gunman was "randomly picking targets".

He said there were seven shooting scenes and that there may be more victims.

Investigators have recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.

California Governor Jerry Brown later said he and his wife, Anne, were saddened by the shooting that "shockingly involved schoolchildren".

Gov Brown offered their condolences to the families who lost loved ones and said they are united with all Californians in grief.

Crime tape blocks off Rancho Tehama Road following a fatal shooting. Photo: Jim Schultz/The Record Searchlight via AP

Students also were shot and wounded at a primary school.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told a TV station in the city of Chico that officers are investigating at least five crime scenes in and around the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento.

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, says no-one was killed at the school, but a "number" of students were shot and wounded.