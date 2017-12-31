Latest: Fireworks light up Tokyo and Sydney skies as world welcomes 2018

Update 6pm: Hong Kong was a feast for the eyes as a spectacular fireworks display lit the night sky at the stroke of midnight.

Update 3.30pm: Tokyo has welcomed in the New Year!

Update 1pm: Sydney is welcoming 2018 with rainbow-themed fireworks to celebrate new same-sex marriage rights.

The display includes a firework rainbow "waterfall" off the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

LIVE: Spectacular fireworks light up #Sydney Harbour to usher in 2018.... https://t.co/kD4STGJGXF — #PasiónPorGuaymas (@PascualBarrera) December 31, 2017

Samoa, Tonga and Kiritimati were the first places to welcome the new year at 10am Irish time.

Explosions of colour lit up the night in Auckland which saw in the New Year just after Tonga.

Earlier: Samoa first to ring in New Year

The year 2018 has officially begun in Samoa - the first country to ring in the New Year.

Celebrations are also kicking off in New Zealand around now.

In Ireland, the fourth annual Dublin New Year's Festival will get underway in the city later today.

Kodaline, Hudson Taylor and Keywest are all taking to the stage.

Four events are taking place across the evening including lights and acrobatics over the Liffey.

All of today's events are sold out but Keelin Fagan, head of Dublin for Fáilte Ireland, says the celebrations continue tomorrow from 12 midday.

"We have nearly four hours of fun and entertainment," she said.

"We have, down on the site, in front of the Customs House, where the show was on the night before, we basically will have a New Year's Day concert.

"We've an amazing line-up, we've got a Garda band, we have the Hit Machine Drummers, the Line-up Choir, for example.

"There'll be loads happening on the site itself, all around the festival, for kids and families, like face-painters, stilt-walkers, etc."