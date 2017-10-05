Latest: Explosion at commercial building in Scotland leaves two in critical condition

Two people are in a critical condition following an explosion inside a building in Scotland.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance and trauma team, were sent to the scene in Bonkle Road, Newmains, North Lanarkshire at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

A man and a woman have been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson said the incident is thought to have taken place in a pastoral centre in the street where work has been taking place.

Police said nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the explosion with gas engineers and the Health and Safety Executive.

"I understand that there are no outstanding safety concerns at this time," Ms Adamson said.

"My thoughts are with the two individuals injured to whom I wish a speedy recovery."

Gas company SGN said supplies to the building in which two people were injured in an explosion had been turned off and the cause of the explosion was being investigated.

A spokeswoman said: "Following reports of a small explosion at lunchtime in Bonkles Road, our engineers joined the emergency services on site.

"Our engineers made the situation safe by turning off the gas supply to the building.

"We understand several people are injured and are being treated in hospital. Our thoughts are with them and their family.

"The cause of the explosion is under investigation."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at an incident at Bonkle Road, Newmains involving a small explosion in a commercial building.

"Operations Control immediately mobilised two fire appliances to the scene after the alarm was raised at 1.29pm on Thursday, October 5.

"Firefighters are currently tackling a small fire with powerful water jets. Two casualties are being treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service."

Gas engineers have been asked to attend.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 1:33pm today to attend an address on Bonkle Road in Wishaw.

"We dispatched two ambulances, our special operations response team, the trauma team, an officer and our Helimed air ambulance.

"The first unit arrived on scene within three minutes.

"Two patients, one male and one female, were taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary accompanied by trauma doctors."