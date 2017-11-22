Latest: Eight people found alive following US Navy plane crashes into Pacific

Update 11.07am: Eight people aboard a US Navy plane that crashed in the Pacific have been recovered in good condition and a search continues for three other missing personnel.

The navy said in a tweet that the eight were brought aboard the USS Ronald Reagan.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Eight personnel recovered following C2-A Greyhound crash and transferred to #USSRonaldReagan for medical eval. In good condition. Search and rescue for three personnel continues. More to follow. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 22, 2017

Their C-2 Greyhound transport aircraft crashed on its way to the carrier about 90 miles north-west of Okinotorishima, a Japanese atoll.

The navy said the ship was operating in the Philippine Sea, which is east of the Philippines, when the crash occurred. The names of the crew and passengers are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the navy said.

The plane was taking part in a joint US-Japan naval exercise in waters surrounding Okinawa from November 16-26.

The 7th Fleet has had two fatal accidents in Asian waters this year, leaving 17 sailors dead and prompting the removal of eight top navy officers from their posts, including the 7th Fleet commander.

The USS John S McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore in August, leaving 10 US sailors dead. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship collided off Japan.

The navy has concluded that the collisions were avoidable and resulted from widespread failures by the crews and commanders, who did not quickly recognise and respond to unfolding emergencies.

A navy report recommended numerous changes to address the problems, ranging from improved training to increasing sleep and stress management for sailors.

Three U.S. aircraft carriers USS Nimitz, left top, USS Ronald Reagan, left center, and USS Theodore Roosevelt, left bottom. Pic: South Korea Defense Ministry via AP

Update 9.08am: A plane carrying 11 crew and passengers has crashed into the Pacific Ocean on the way to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, the Navy said.

Eight of the people on board have been found, Japan's defence minister told reporters, but it was unclear whether they were alive. The Defence Ministry said it had no information on their condition.

The Navy's Japan-based 7th Fleet said in a statement that a search and rescue operation was launched from the carrier.

"Personnel recovery is under way and their condition will be evaluated by USS Ronald Reagan medical staff," the statement said.

The C-2 Greyhound aircraft crashed into the Pacific about 90 miles north west of Okinotorishima, a Japanese atoll, defence minister Itsunori Onodera said, according to a ministry spokesman.

The Navy said the ship was operating in the Philippine Sea, east of the Philippines, when the crash occurred. The names of the crew and passengers are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.

The plane was taking part in a joint US-Japan naval exercise in waters surrounding Okinawa, from November 16-26.

The Navy called it the "premier training event" between the two navies, designed to increase defensive readiness and inter-operability in air and sea operations.

