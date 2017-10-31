Latest: Eight dead as truck ploughs through New York cycle path in suspected terror attack

Update 9.41pm:The Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner of New York City James O'Neill have adressed the incident in New York believed to be a terror attack.

A 29-year-old man drove a rented van on to a busy New York cycle path, killing eight people in an incident being treated as a terrorist attack.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill explains how the incident in New York occurred

The driver was then shot by police after jumping out with what turned out to be two fake guns.

He was taken into custody, and his condition was not immediately disclosed.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the attacker had killed eight people in "a particularly cowardly act of terror".

"New Yorkers do not give in, in the face of these kind of actions," he said.

He extended his thanks to the NYPD and the first responders who came to the aid of those injured.

The Mayor asked that all New Yorkers be vigilent and live by the idea of if you see something, say something.

He assured the extensive additional deployment of officers in the city.

The investigation is still underway with no evidence to suggest a wider plot or wider scheme and the suspect's identity is not being released at this time.

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!

The driver of the rented Home Depot van emerged from the vehicle screaming, holding two imitation firearms.

Authorities respond near a damaged school bus in New York after motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center.

Police say the man was shot by officers and is in custody.

At least nine people were injured in the incident near the World Trade Centre, and the White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president and New York native has been briefed by White House chief of staff John Kelly and "will be continually updated as more details are known".

She said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."

A paramedic looks at a body covered under a white sheet along the bike path near the World Trade Center in New York.

Police said the vehicle entered the cycle path on West Street a few streets from the World Trade Centre memorial and struck at least 15 people, leaving mangled bicycles behind. At least two bodies could be seen lying on the path.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene witnessed at least two bodies lying motionless on the path near the World Trade Centre memorial.

The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody.

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing.

The department said it is unclear whether anyone was shot.

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers street said he saw several bleeding people on the ground.

Warning: Graphic video below. Some viewers may find this footage disturbing.

Warning: Graphic video below. Some viewers may find this footage disturbing.

A witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.

2 Emergency situations in New York:

1-Shooting by World Trade Center, 5 shot, 1 person in custody

2-Vehicle hit Pedestrians near by

(NBC) — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) October 31, 2017

The New York Police Department have announced on Twitter that one person has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

