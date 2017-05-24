Latest: Driver arrested after five die in motorway crash involving lorry and car in UK

Update 11.40am: In the UK the lorry driver involved in this morning's fatal crash on the M6 has been arrested.

Five people died when an HGV and a Nissan Micra collided on the southbound stretch of the road between junctions 14 and 15.

A sixth person has been taken to hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.

It is expected the road will reopen around lunchtime.

Earlier: Five people have died on the M6 in England after a crash involving a lorry and a car.

The motorway in Staffordshire remains closed after the collision which happened between Stoke-on-Trent and Stafford in the early hours of Wednesday.

Staffordshire Police said the affected southbound carriageway, between junction 15 and junction 14, would be closed for a long time.

One person has been left critically injured after the collision happened at about 4.30am.

A detailed police investigation is now under way to piece together the circumstances of the crash.

Highways England said the motorway is expected to remain shut until at least this afternoon.

Delays stretched back to junction 16 and motorists are being urged to find an alternative route.

The ambulance service said the car's driver and four passengers had been killed after a "significant collision" involving an HGV.

One other occupant in the car, a man in his 40s, suffered multiple serious injuries and has been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

In a statement, West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "When emergency services arrived they discovered a car with six occupants inside which had been involved in a significant collision with a HGV.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the driver and four passengers.

"All five were confirmed dead on scene."

The male driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to get in touch by ringing 101.