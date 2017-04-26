LATEST: Donald Trump plans to cut corporate and top income tax rate in move to 'help middle class'

Update 7.25pm: White House administration officials said that action on other key tax code elements would ensure the plan would largely help the middle class instead of the affluent.

The White House has yet to spell out how much of a hole the tax cuts could create in the federal budget, maintaining that the resulting economic growth would reduce - if not eliminate - the risk of a soaring deficit.

The outlined changes to the tax code are the most concrete guidance so far on Mr Trump's vision for spurring job growth.

"The president owns this plan; don't be mistaken," said Gary Cohn, director of the White House National Economic Council.

Mr Cohn said Mr Trump and his administration recognise they have to be "good stewards" of the federal budget.

But the plan as it currently stands could cause the federal deficit to climb, unless it sparks a massive and lasting wave of growth that most economists say is unlikely.

The threat of a rising budget deficit could erode support for the plan among politicians in Mr Trump's own Republican Party.

Administration officials intend to agree additional details with members of the House and Senate in the coming weeks for what would be the first massive rewrite of the US tax code since 1986.

"We know this is difficult," Mr Cohn said. "We know what we're asking for is a big bite."

The administration plans to provide tax relief for families with child care expenses, too, although the specifics have yet to be included.

The proposal would also trim other deductions utilised by wealthier Americans. This would include deductions for state and local tax payments, a change that could alienate support from politicians in states such as California and New York with higher state taxes.

"It's not the federal government's job to be subsidising the states," Mr Mnuchin said.

The administration has emphasised that the plan was focused on simplifying the tax code and helping middle class Americans. The median US household income is slightly above $50,000 annually.

Update 6.58pm: US President Donald Trump plans to simplify the personal tax code by cutting rates and eliminating deductions used by wealthier Americans.

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said the plan would cut the top income tax rate from 39.6% to 35%.

Donald Trump's new economic plan includes a measure to introduce a 15% business tax rate, which would apply to corporations, as well as smaller businesses, it was confirmed in a press conference this evening.

Mr Mnuchin stressed that the change for small business owners - a group that under the current definition could include doctors, lawyers and even major property companies - would be done to ensure that wealthier Americans could not exploit the change to pay less in taxes.

The plan also aims to reduce the number of individual income tax brackets to three — 10%, 25% and 35%.

The plan would double the standard deduction for married couples to $24,000, while keeping deductions for charitable giving and mortgage interest payments.

The plan would trim other deductions used by high-income Americans, including state and local tax payments.

It would also repeal the estate tax, the catch-all alternative minimum tax and the 3.8% tax on investment income from President Barack Obama's health care law.

