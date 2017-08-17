LATEST: Catalan official says 13 killed and 50 injured in Barcelona terror attack; suspect arrested

UPDATE 6.50: Up to 13 people are feared dead and dozens more injured after a van ploughed into pedestrians in a terror attack in a busy tourist area of Barcelona.

The driver of a white Fiat van, who fled on foot after the incident in Las Ramblas, was reported by local media to have been holed up in a city centre bar surrounded by police.

But authorities said a suspected terrorist had been arrested and there was no-one in the bar.

Sources confirmed that the death toll from the latest terror attack to strike a major European city was expected to reach 13.

The passport of a Spanish citizen, of Moroccan origin, was found at the scene.

Catalonia's interior minister Joaquim Forn told reporters: "Unfortunately the number of fatalities will likely rise."

And a spokesman from the Barcelona Civic Protection Office said: "The official information I have is that we have one person dead, and 64 people were attended by medical services."

Dublin Live editor Alana Fearon has posted the below video from the site of the attack.

Ms Fearon is locked inside a restaurant on the Las Ramblas strip.

UPDATE 6pm: At least three people are feared dead and dozens injured after a van ploughed into pedestrians in a terror attack in a busy tourist area of Barcelona.

Police are hunting for the driver of a white Fiat van, who fled on foot after the attack in Las Ramblas.

According to unconfirmed reports, the death toll could be as high as 13 and two attackers are holed up in bar near the scene.

Government officials confirmed one fatality and said at least 32 people had been injured, seven of them seriously.

The vehicle careered into terrified pedestrians in the busy tree-lined promenade, one of the most popular parts of the city, visited by tourists and locals alike.

UPDATE: Two people have been killed, and dozens of people have been injured in Barcelona after a van ploughed into pedestrians in a suspected terror attack.

There are also reports of two armed men entering a bar in the popular tourist city.

Witnesses reported gunshots and seeing people running away and screaming after the crash in the Las Ramblas area.

The van driver is reported to have fled the scene following the crash.

The El Periodico newspaper says the driver has been described as approximately 5ft 5" tall, dressed in a white shirt with blue stripes.

Police are reportedly negotiating with the alleged perpetrators, who have taken hostages at the Turkish restaurant La Luna in Istanbul, near the La Boqueria food market, where they have entrenched themselves.

Local media are reporting 13 casualties.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's monitoring developments in Barcelona closely.

Anyone with concerns for the safety of loved ones can contact the Consular Assistance team in the Department on 01-4082000 or the Irish Embassy in Madrid on +34 914364093.

Minister Simon Coveney said he is appalled by the incident and he wishes to convey his condolences and solidarity with the people of Spain at this time.

Lawyer and University of Glasgow rector Aamer Anwar was walking La Ramblas when he heard screaming.

He said a shopkeeper told him five or six people were badly injured and described the scene as "chaos".

Mr Anwar said: "I had been to the Cathedral and walking down Las Ramblas for something to eat. Part of it was in the shade so I decided to keep walking down and literally within 10 seconds there was a crashing noise.

"I turned around and people were screaming - I could see a woman screaming with her kids - people started running and jumping into shops. I ran for about 50 or 100 metres and stopped to see what was happening. The police were very quickly on the scene and getting people to move back.

"I could see chaos right at the top area and I spoke to a shopkeeper who had run down and was screaming. He was Bengali so I spoke to him in Urdu and he said a van had driven into a crowd and he thought there were five to six people very seriously injured."

EARLIER: Police in Barcelona say several people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd in Barcelona.

Police say a white van mounted the pavement and struck groups in the city's Las Ramblas district.

Catalan emergency services said people should not go to Placa Catalunya area.

They have also asked to close metro and trrain stations in the area close to the crash.

Local media is reporting that the driver of the van has fled the scene on foot.

