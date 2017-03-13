Latest: British DJ and Australian girlfriend jailed over Bali policeman’s death

A British man charged with attacking a traffic police officer and causing his death in Bali has been sentenced to six years in prison and his Australian girlfriend to four years.

David Taylor (pictured), a dreadlocked DJ who adopted a more sober appearance for the trial, said he accepted the judge's decision.

During the trial, his girlfriend, Sara Connor, who faced the same charge, said she was not an active participant in the attack.

But the judges found that her role prevented the officer, Wayan Sudarsa, from defending himself.

Prosecutors sought eight-year prison terms for Connor and Taylor, who were arrested last August over the death of Mr Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was found on the beach outside the Pullman Hotel in the popular tourist area of Kuta.

They were charged with committing violence leading to death, which carries a maximum 12-year prison term under Indonesian law.

Taylor, 34, who promoted himself as DJ Nutzo, admitted hitting the Indonesian man repeatedly with a mobile phone, binoculars and a broken beer bottle, leaving him face down and unconscious.

But he said he did not realise Mr Sudarsa would die.

Connor, 46, and Taylor were drinking beer on the beach in the hours before the late-night incident.

Taylor said he got into a fight with Mr Sudarsa, who was on duty, after Connor realised she had lost her handbag and accused Mr Sudarsa of being a fake police officer and stealing it.

Bali, famous for its Hindu culture, lush interior and white sand beaches, is Indonesia's highest-profile tourist island and a particular magnet for holidaymakers from Australia.

- AP