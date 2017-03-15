Latest: Austrian Alps avalanche kills four climbers

Update 5.50pm: Four mountain climbers have been killed in an avalanche in the Austrian Alps, according to reports.

Update 4.50pm: Three mountain climbers have been killed in an avalanche in the Austrian Alps and authorities are trying to locate a man still missing, reports said.

The Austria Press Agency, citing police, said that the climbers had been part of an eight-person group when the avalanche hit at about 12.30pm (11.30 GMT) on Wednesday.

Four of them were able to free themselves from the snow on their own and alerted rescue crews.

The avalanche came on the 2,450-metre-high (8,050ft) Jochgrubenkopf mountain, south-east of Innsbruck, and measured about 700 metres (2,300ft) long with snow depth reaching 12 metres (40ft).

Earlier: An Austrian Alps avalanche has killed three climbers, according to reports.

