Latest: At least 30 dead in Grenfell Tower tragedy; many remains still in the building

Update 12.25pm:At least 30 people have died in the Grenfell Tower fire, police have revealed.

Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Cundy confirmed the death toll as he spoke near the scene of the devastating blaze in west London on Friday.

"I'm able to say at this point in time at least 30 people have died as a result of this fire," he said.

Mr Cundy said the victims included one person who had died in hospital.

"There is nothing to suggest at this time that the fire was started deliberately," he added..

There are still 24 people being treated in hospital; 12 of whom are described as being in critical condition.

Update 10.40am: The Ethiopian taxi driver whose faulty fridge is alleged to have caused the Grenfell Tower fire is devastated by the tragedy and is 'blaming himself’.

A friend said: 'He kept repeating it over and over again, ''people have lost their lives I can't bear it.''

Undated handout photos issued courtesy of Declan Wilkes of the inside of the Grenfell Tower, as searches for people missing in the inferno are continuing frantically. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

The Daily Mail reports that Behailu Kebede, a father of one, lived on the fourth floor of the tower block.

When the fire started in his flat he raised the alarm after banged on doors to alert his neighbours to the danger.

But a friend who spoke to Mr Kebede shortly after the tragic ordeal said the trauma was 'tearing him apart' and that he was 'blaming himself even though there was nothing he could do.'

His neighbour Maryann Adam, 41, described how Mr Kebede banged on her front door in the early hours of Wednesday to tell her that there was a fire in his kitchen.

She said: “He knocked on the door, and he said there was a fire in his flat. It was exactly 12.50am because I was sleeping and it woke me up.

“The fire was small in the kitchen. I could see it because the flat door was open. There was no alarm.”

Another friend of Mr Kebede confirmed he was from Ethiopia and said: “He is fine but he is not in a position to talk about anything right now. I understand that he in a temporary shelter, staying with friends.”

Dozens are thought to be unaccounted for since the blaze, which police fear was so devastating that some victims may never be identified.

Earlier: Searches for people missing in the Grenfell Tower inferno are continuing frantically as a police commander expressed hope the death toll would not hit triple figures.

Six bodies have so far been recovered from the gutted 24-storey tower, while 11 have been located inside, but cannot yet be removed.

Meanwhile, experts have said sprinklers could have been fitted in the tower for £200,000, but Nick Paget-Brown, the Tory leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council, said there was not a "collective view" among residents in favour of installing them.

One of the first victims was named as 23-year-old Syrian refugee Mohammed Alhajali, with the Syria Solitary Campaign director Kareen El Beyrouty launching a campaign towards funeral costs.

First of the fallen identified: This is Mohammed Alhajali. He was 23.#GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/GYIrx1Bii3 — Omar Moore (@popcornreel) June 15, 2017

The appeal said: "Mohammed Alhajali undertook a dangerous journey to flee war in Syria, only to meet death here in the UK, in his own home.

"His dream was to be able to go back home one day and rebuild Syria."

Currently, 17 people are known to have died, six of whom have been provisionally identified, but the figure is expected to rise significantly.

Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Cundy responded to speculation that the number of dead could exceed 100, saying: "From a personal perspective, I really hope it isn't.

"For those of us that have been down there, it's pretty emotional, so I hope it is not triple figures, but I can't be drawn on the numbers," he added, his voice cracking.

A missing poster for Khadija Saye, who friends are searching for along with her mother Mary Mendy following the fire.

His words came as:

London mayor Sadiq Khan was heckled by an angry crowd as he passed through the west London neighbourhood, with some demanding to know how he planned to handle the crisis.

Widespread appeals continue for those lost since the fire, including children such as 12-year-old Jessica Urbano, and whole families, including Rania Ibrahim and her two daughters Fathia, five, and Hania, three.

Council chiefs pledged to carry out extra fire safety checks at some high-rise tower blocks across London amid concerns more buildings could be at risk.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who met displaced families, suggested luxury properties lying empty in Kensington should be taken over by the Government and used to house the Grenfell Tower residents.

An emergency government funding scheme was launched to help meet the costs of the disaster.

A rally will be held on Friday evening in Westminster calling for justice for those caught up in the fire.

The emergency services are gearing up for a third day of picking through the tower's charred remains in search of bodies.

Teams were forced to leave the building on Thursday afternoon when the fire restarted, delaying further the efforts to reach upper floors, where some victims are thought to have been trapped.

Mr Cundy said: "It may be - and I just don't know - it may be that ultimately some victims remain unidentified.

"I won't know that until we've gone through the full recovery from Grenfell Tower and we know exactly what we've got and I anticipate that is going to take a considerable period of time.

"Not just the immediate recovery of the bodies we have found but the full search of that whole building, we could be talking weeks, we could be talking months - it is a very long process.

"There is a risk that sadly we may not be able to identify everybody."

British Prime Minister Theresa May ordered a full public inquiry into the disaster in response to mounting anger that the fire might have been preventable.

On Thursday police also confirmed they had launched a criminal investigation into the matter.

It followed calls for those involved in the building's recent renovation - which many claim posed a major safety risk - to face prosecution.

"We as the police have started an investigation, I mentioned when I was down at the scene this morning that one of our very senior investigating officers is leading that for us," the commander said.

"We as the police, we investigate criminal offences - I am not sitting here and saying there are criminal offences that have been committed, that's why you do an investigation, to establish it."

The police's casualty bureau was said to have received 5,000 calls during the chaotic first day of the investigation.

Around 400 people were reported missing, but Mr Cundy downplayed the figure, saying it added up to more people than actually lived in the block. One person was reported missing 46 times, he added.

Missing: Jessica Urbano.

More than £1 million has been raised to help those affected by the fire, with more than 60 tonnes of donations collected by one local mosque.

Many of the refuges told the public they did not require any more donations after hundreds of people dropped off supplies.

Police urged anyone still concerned about a missing loved one to visit the reception area at the Westway Sports Centre, west London, or ring the casualty bureau on 0800 0961 233.

Those who reported a friend or relative as missing but have since been reunited with them were also asked to get in touch with police.