LATEST: At least 23 dead in Turkey bus crash

Update 5pm: At least 23 people have died and 11 others are in a critical condition after a tour bus tipped over, fell 15 meters (50ft) down a cliff and then hit a car on a serpentine mountain road, Turkish authorities say.

Deputy governor of Mugla province, Kamil Koten, told Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency the driver is among the dead and most of those killed were women.

Governor Amir Cicek said the bus flipped over at a road bend as it was travelling from the coastal province of Izmir to Marmaris, a popular tourist destination.

Mr Cicek said the passengers were all Turkish and the cause of the accident is unclear, pending investigation.

Anadolu said the bus was in a convoy of six, carrying mostly women and children for a Mother's Day event.

The serpentine road, on the side of a cliff, has been closed off to traffic, causing massive congestion.

