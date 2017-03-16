Latest: Armed teen arrested after three injured in high school shooting in France

Update 1.17pm: An armed student has been arrested after a shooting at a high school in southern France that left at least two people wounded, officials said.

The government minister for victims' affairs tweeted that two people were wounded and all the students are now safe after the incident in the town of Grasse.

A French police official would not elaborate on what weapon or weapons the student was carrying.

School shootings are rare in France, which remains under a state of emergency after deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

A high school principal and two others were wounded.

Image from scene of the shooting in Grasse, France. pic.twitter.com/8t07b4J4i9 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 16, 2017

Earlier: Police have confirmed a shooting at a high school in the southern French town of Grasse with local reports suggesting a number of people have been injured.

Officials are still trying to determine whether there are any casualties.

Several media are reporting that an intruder went in to Tocqueville high school and opened fire.

The shooting comes as France remains in a state of emergency following deadly attacks in Paris in 2015 and an attack last year in the city of Nice, which is 40 kilometres (25 miles) away from Grasse.

