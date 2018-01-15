Latest: 77 injured after floor collapses at Jakarta Stock Exchange tower

Update 11.57am: Seventy-seven people have been injured after the mezzanine floor inside the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower collapsed, forcing a chaotic evacuation.

Security camera footage circulating online showed the collapse, with a group of people plunging several feet to the ground as the structure gave way beneath them.

People fled the building through a lobby strewn with debris, while emergency service personnel tended to the injured on the grass and pavement outside the tower.

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said most of the injured were college students from Palembang in Sumatra, who were visiting the stock exchange as part of a study tour.

Earlier: Several injured as mezzanine floor collapses at Jakarta Stock Exchange tower

A mezzanine floor inside the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower collapsed today, injuring more than two dozen people and forcing a chaotic evacuation.

MetroTV footage showed the lobby strewn with debris and people being helped out of the building while others lay on the grass or steps outside the tower.

Indonesian security stand near the ruin of a structure inside the JakartaStock Exchange tower in Jakarta, Indonesia. Pic: AP Photo

Indonesia national police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said victims were taken to three hospitals.

Mr Wasisto ruled out terrorism as a cause of the collapse.

A spokeswoman for Jakarta’s Siloam Hospital said it had received more than two dozen victims.

The spokeswoman, Triana, who uses one name, said the seriousness of the injuries of the 28 people was still being assessed.

Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said hundreds of students were visiting the stock exchange at the time of the collapse.

Injured persons are evacuated from the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower. Pic: AP Photo

MetroTV said 15 ambulances were deployed to take victims to hospitals.

A college student visiting the Jakarta Stock Exchange said she felt a tremor just before the mezzanine floor collapsed, with the debris hitting and injuring some of her friends.

"We were visiting the Jakarta Stock Exchange as part of our study tour when the structure suddenly collapsed, causing chaos," the student from Palembang in Sumatra, identified as Ade, told MetroTV.

She said some of her friends suffered head wounds and broken bones.

PA