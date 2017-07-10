Latest: 70 firefighters battle blaze at London's famous Camden Lock Market

Update 7.44am: Around 70 firefighters have tackled a huge blaze that tore through a building in London's famous Camden Lock Market.

Emergency services were called to the popular tourist attraction shortly before midnight on Sunday after fire took hold in a property near the Camden Stables.

Onlookers described the fire "moving very fast", raising fears of explosions if it reached nearby restaurants.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it sent 10 fire engines, including an aerial appliance, to the incident, while witnesses described seeing "lots of ambulances" racing to the scene.

Crews from across central and north London fought to contain the blaze, which was "highly visible across the area", for around three hours.

Station manager David Reid, who was at the scene, said: "Crews worked hard to get the fire under control and to stop it from spreading to neighbouring buildings."

It is understood around 30% of the first, second, and third floors, and a third of the roof of the 30 by 40 metre building, was damaged by the fire, which was brought under control by around 2.50am.

It is the second time in recent years that the north London market has been hit by a serious blaze.

Earlier:

Sixty firefighters are tackling a blaze at the famous Camden Lock Market in north London.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Monday morning that eight fire engines had been dispatched to reports of a fire at the popular tourist spot.

Footage posted on social media showed firefighters dousing a significant fire.

The LFB tweeted: "Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to reports of a fire in #Camden Lock Market."

One witness tweeted: "On a night bus I just passed the start of a big fire in Camden, now at Euston I’ve seen lots of ambulances head north."

Another said: "Just drove past Camden market and there’s a huge fire on top a building, close to the Loch Bridge! Crazy crazy scenes."

A major blaze ravaged the area in 2008, shutting the attraction for several months.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called on Monday at 12.10am to Camden Lock Market to reports of a fire. London Fire Brigade were already at the scene when officers arrived. It is unknown at this stage if any persons are injured, we await update."

LFB urged people to avoid the area, adding that it had raised the number of fire engines at the scene to 10, with 70 firefighters tackling the blaze.