LATEST: 60 killed as forest fires rage across central Portugal

UPDATE 11.25am: Raging forest fires in central Portugal have killed at least 60 people, many of them trapped in their cars as flames swept over a road.

Nearly 60 other people have been injured, including four firefighters, in an incident Prime Minister Antonio Costa has described as "the biggest tragedy of human life that we have known in years".

The fatalities occurred in the Pedrogao Grande area, about 95 miles north-east of the capital Lisbon, where about 700 firefighters have been trying to put out the fires since Saturday.

Interior Ministry official Jorge Gomes said at least 16 people were killed when their vehicles were engulfed by flames on a road between the towns of Figueiro dos Vinhos and Castanheira de Pera, and three others died from smoke inhalation in Figueiro dos Vinhos.

No information has yet been given on how the others were killed.

Mr Costa said firefighting crews are having difficulties in approaching the area because the flames are "very intense".

