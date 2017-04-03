Latest: 11 people dead following St Petersburg subway explosion

Latest: 11 people have died after the St Petersburg subway blast, including seven at the scene.

What we know so far:

There has been an explosion in St Petersburg subway, a second explosion has been reported;

A bomb has been found and deactivated a bomb at another St Petersburg subway station;

Reports suggest 11 people have died with another 40 in hospital;

President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to the families of those killed;

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

Search warrants have been issued for two people

Update 9.30pm: A bomb blast has torn through a subway train deep under Russia's second-largest city, St Petersburg, killing 11 people and wounding about 40 others.

Update 7.30pm: Search warrants have been issued for two people after a deadly explosion ripped through a subway system in Russia.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Charlie Flanagan says he was appalled to hear of the explosion earlier today.

He says he is deeply saddened by the blast on the St. Petersburg metro.

In a statement this evening he has offered the deepest condolences of the Irish people and Government to the families of those who have lost their lives and those who have been injured in the explosion.

Update 6.10pm:The blast on Monday hit the St Petersburg train as it travelled between stations at about 2.20pm local time.

The driver chose to continue on to the next station, Technological Institute, a decision praised by Russia's Investigative Committee as aiding evacuation efforts and reducing the danger that passengers would die by trying to walk along the subway's electrified tracks.

"The data obtained during the initial investigative measures show that the driver of the train whose carriage was hit by an explosion acted professionally in this situation," a spokeswoman said.

"The blast occurred in a stretch between stations and the train driver made an absolutely right decision not to stop the train and drove to the station, which helped immediately launch evacuation and provide assistance to injured people.

"It is not ruled out that this helped avoid a larger death toll."

In this image taken from video footage filmed from a moving train on the opposite platform to where the blast occurred, people injured in blast. right, at St. Petersburg's Technological Institute metro station lay on ground.

After a few hours of differing casualty tolls, health minister Veronika Skvortsova said 10 people died from the blast.

City health authorities said 43 others were taken to hospital.

Witnesses said the blast spread panic among passengers, who ran towards the exits of the station, which is 40 metres (130ft) underground.

"Everything was covered in smoke, there were a lot of firefighters," Maria Smirnova, a student on a train behind the one where the blast went off, told the Dozhd television channel.

"Firefighters shouted at us to run for the exit and everyone ran. Everyone was panicking."

The entire St Petersburg subway system, which serves some two million passengers a day, was shut down and evacuated.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee said security was immediately tightened at all of the country's key transportation sites, and Moscow officials said that included the subway in the Russian capital.

Mr Putin, speaking on television from Constantine Palace in the city, said investigators were looking into whether the explosion on the train was a terror attack or if it had some other cause.

He offered his condolences to the families of those killed.

Within two hours of the blast, Russian authorities had found and deactivated another bomb at a separate busy St Petersburg subway station, Vosstaniya Square, the anti-terror agency said.

That station is a major transfer point for passengers on two lines and serves the railway station from which most trains to Moscow depart.

Russian law enforcement agencies confirmed the Vosstaniya Square device was rigged with shrapnel and the Interfax news agency said it contained up to 1kg (2.2lbs) of explosives.

Update 4.15pm Russia's health minister says 10 people have died after the St Petersburg subway blast, including seven at the scene, one en route to hospital and two at hospital.

Update 3.45pm: A Russian anti-terrorism committee said it has found and deactivated a bomb at another St Petersburg subway station.

Update 3.15pm: The blast came as Russian President Vladimir Putin was visiting the city, his home town.

Mr Putin, speaking from Constantine Palace in St Petersburg, said investigators were looking into whether the explosion was a terror attack or if there might have been some other cause.

He offered his condolences to the families of those killed.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

The unidentified explosive device went off at 2.20pm local time on a train that was leaving the Technology Institute station and heading to the Sennaya Square station, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said.

The St Petersburg subway immediately shut down all of its stations and the national anti-terrorism body said security measures would be tightened at all key transport facilities across Russia.

St Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city with more than five million residents, is the country's most popular tourist destination.

The two stations that were the site of the blast are some of the subway's busiest.

Mr Putin was in St Petersburg for talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Law enforcement agencies and intelligence services are doing their best to establish the cause and give a full picture of what happened," Mr Putin said at the start of his talks with Mr Lukashenko.

St Petersburg governor Georgy Poltavchenko is overseeing the rescue effort.

Russian transport facilities have been the target of previous terror attacks.

Double suicide bombings in the Moscow subway in March 2010 killed 40 people and wounded more than 100 people.

Chechen rebel leader Doku Umarov claimed responsibility for that attack by two female suicide bombers, warning Russian leaders that "the war is coming to their cities".

The high-speed Moscow-to-St Petersburg train was also bombed on November 27 2009 in an attack that left 26 dead and some 100 injured.

Umarov's group also said he ordered this attack.

Blast victims lie near a subway train hit by a explosion at the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station in St.Petersburg.

Update 2.30pm: President Vladimir Putin, who was visiting the city on an unrelated trip, said investigators were looking into whether the explosion was a terror attack or if there might have been some other cause.

He offered his condolences to the families of those killed.

Update 2pm: Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St Petersburg governor, told Russian television 10 people have been killed and 50 injured in the explosion.

In Moscow, deputy mayor Maxim Liksutov told the Interfax news agency that authorities are tightening security on the subway in the Russian capital.

Update 1.55pm: At least 10 people have been killed in an explosion on the subway in St Petersburg, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee, which said "several" people were killed and injured, said an unidentified explosive device went off on a train that was travelling between two stations.

The agency that runs the subway said several stations in the northern Russian city were closed and that an evacuation was under way.

Social media users posted photographs and video from a subway station in the city centre, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Frantic commuters reached into doors and windows, trying to see if anyone was there and shouting: "Call an ambulance!"

Update 1.50pm: Investigators are looking into a possible terror attack and other theories for the St Petersburg subway blast, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Update 1.35pm: At least 10 people have reportedly been killed in an explosion on a subway in the Russian city of St Petersburg.

The subway's administration said several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is under way.

Russian news agency TASS quoted a police source saying at least 10 people had been killed.

There are also reports of blasts at two Metro stations.

Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city centre, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion.

Mr Putin is visiting the city today and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later.

Update 1.25pm: Russian news agency TAAS have reported that several people are injured following the explosion.

A local law enforcement source said: "A blast occurred at Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, several people have been injured."

Earlier: An explosion at the St Petersburg subway has injured an unknown number of people, Russian state media said.

More as we get it.