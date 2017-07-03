Latest: 10 people injured after taxi driver steps on accelerator instead of brakes at Boston airport

Update 8.05pm: A Massachusetts State Police official said the crash is believed to be a case of "operator error" in which the driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The 56-year-old taxi driver's vehicle struck the pedestrians in a taxi-queuing area on Monday afternoon near the East Boston airport.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said based on the preliminary investigation, "there is no information that suggests the crash was intentional".

Image, via @NBCBoston chopper, of car that crashed into pedestrians near Logan Airport. Serious injuries reported. No word on cause yet. pic.twitter.com/Ai6HNUl7Gg — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) July 3, 2017

Earlier: A number of people are injured after a taxi struck pedestrians at Boston's Logan International Airport.

The Boston Globe is reporting that 10 people have been taken to local hospitals, and that a law enforcement official said it did not appear to be terrorism.

State Police are interviewing the driver and his cab has been seized for further investigation.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said the incident happened at the airport's "cab pool" area in East Boston.

BREAKING: Multiple people mowed down by taxi cab at Logan Airport in Boston. pic.twitter.com/mmsRhfyCGv — Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) July 3, 2017

Police say several people were injured, some seriously.

Video of the scene showed a white taxi with front end damage at rest against a building and near some picnic tables. The vehicle is surrounded by debris.

#BREAKING: scene of crash near Logan Airport. At least one person carried off on stretcher. pic.twitter.com/NpLtVK2hJ8 — Korey O'Brien (@koreyobrienTV) July 3, 2017

Rescue crews loaded at least one person onto a stretcher.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.