Last night’s thunder and lightning had everyone shaken

Back to World Home

Unless you’re a particularly heavy sleeper (and lucky you), you probably saw or at least heard last night’s spectacular storms.

Thunder and lightning came in almost cartoonish proportions, proving that loud bangs at night are just as scary now as they were when you were younger.

Even if you weren’t hiding under the covers quivering in fear, it’s unlikely you managed to get very much sleep.

In case you either weren’t in the UK or Ireland, or *somehow* managed to sleep through the ruckus, here’s what you missed.

Lightening
(Ch0kka/Twitter)

Lightning
(Steve Parsons/PA)

The lightning really wasn’t playing about.

A yellow weather warning is in place throughout the day for large portions of England and Wales, with the Met Office predicting a month’s worth of rain could fall in some places in a matter of hours.
KEYWORDS: Sci-Tech, Weather, Lightning, UK, Lightning, Storms, Thunder, Weather, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World