Last night’s thunder and lightning had everyone shaken

Unless you’re a particularly heavy sleeper (and lucky you), you probably saw or at least heard last night’s spectacular storms.

Thunder and lightning came in almost cartoonish proportions, proving that loud bangs at night are just as scary now as they were when you were younger.

I'm not saying I'm scared of thunder and lightning but I am saying there is thunder and lightning and I'm also scared — Tom Harlock (@tom_harlock) July 18, 2017

Even if you weren’t hiding under the covers quivering in fear, it’s unlikely you managed to get very much sleep.

Not really the night's sleep I had planned!! Gonna be a long day! 😫😴⚡️⛈ #thunder #lightning #tired — Chris Denton (@Chrisdenton23) July 19, 2017

Thunder is probably keeping half of Ireland awake — JUSTIN (@jcooney95) July 19, 2017

In case you either weren’t in the UK or Ireland, or *somehow* managed to sleep through the ruckus, here’s what you missed.

(Ch0kka/Twitter)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

The lightning really wasn’t playing about.

#Lightning in East London captured on a 70D pic.twitter.com/MEjuh3Fbrd — Tobi 💛 (@Tobjizzle) July 19, 2017

Craziest storm we've had in the UK for a long LONG time. From my patio!! 😮 #lightning #ukstorm pic.twitter.com/FcNJ7CadKW — Elsie Lovelock💕 (@sweetpoffin) July 19, 2017

A yellow weather warning is in place throughout the day for large portions of England and Wales, with the Met Office predicting a month’s worth of rain could fall in some places in a matter of hours.