Las Vegas: First of 50 victims named; more than 500 injured as FBI dismisses ‘ISIS’ claim

The first names of the victims of the Las Vegas shootings are starting to come through.

Nurse Sonny Melton, 29, who lived in Big Sandy, Tennessee, and worked at a nearby hospital, was the first victim publicly identified. His brother-in-law confirmed to the news station WSMV that he was killed in the gunfire.

His wife Heather said Sonny saved her life, grabbing her when the gunfire started. She said she felt the bullet hit his body, adding that through her shock and grief: “I can barely breathe”.

She said she wanted everyone to know what a kind man Sonny was.

“He saved my life and lost his,” she said.

Sonny and Heather Melton are believed to have been married just one year.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that a 23-year-old British Columbia man, Jordan McIldoon, was also among the dead, according to his parents. Another concertgoer posted on Facebook on Sunday night that McIldoon had “died in [her] arms”.

“We only had one child,” McIldoon’s parents told CBC. “We just don’t know what to do.”