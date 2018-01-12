Large blaze at UK train station being tackled by 50 firefighters

Fifty firefighters are tackling a large blaze at Nottingham station.

The building was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Trains will not be stopping "until further notice", a spokesman for East Midlands Trains said.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "There are now 10 fire engines in attendance approximately 50 firefighters fighting the fire at the #NottinghamTrainStation".

Nottinghamshire Police said surrounding roads are closed.

The force tweeted: "Station Street, Carrington Street and Queen's Road have been closed. Transport in the area will be severely disrupted."

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said it is aware of the incident.

"We have a clinical manager and specialist paramedics at the scene," she said.

Travel disruption information posted on the East Midlands Trains website said: "At present we do not have a firm estimate as to when the station will be able to re-open; however, we expect trains to be disrupted on all routes through Nottingham for the whole of Friday 12th January."

