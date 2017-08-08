Landslide kills 23 in village in south-west China

A rain-triggered landslide has hit a village in south-west China, killing 23 people and leaving two missing, authorities said.

Rescuers pulled one person from the rubble in Gengdi village, Sichuan province, and four others had minor injuries, the provincial government's news office said in an online statement.

It added that 71 houses were destroyed and a three-mile stretch of road damaged in the early morning landslide, which has caused an estimated 160 million yuan in direct economic losses.